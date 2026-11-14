Egypt's national football team dismissed Hossam Hassan on 7 November 2026, ending his tenure less than two months after extending his contract until 2030.

The decision followed controversy surrounding his private life, a nationwide media ban and questions about his management of the squad.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) also parted ways with Hassan's brother and assistant, Ibrahim Hassan.

It appointed Ali Maher as his successor, bringing an abrupt end to a coaching spell that included Egypt's historic progress at the 2026 World Cup.

The federation cited recent events affecting the team's image and stability. However, it did not explicitly identify Hassan's personal disputes as the sole reason for his dismissal.

Why Was Hossam Hassan Sacked After Egypt's World Cup Success?

Hassan's departure followed months of unwanted publicity surrounding his family life. In August, a confrontation reportedly occurred between Howaida Al-Gharbawi and Dina Mustafa, also known as Dan Adam, at a hotel café on Egypt's North Coast.

According to reports, the argument became physical and required police intervention. Hassan reportedly attempted to separate those involved before collapsing and receiving medical attention.

Footage purportedly showing the confrontation subsequently circulated online. The dispute also involved complaints alleging forgery and bigamy, although those allegations were denied.

DESPIDIERON AL DT DE EGIPTO LUEGO DEL ¡ESCÁNDALO CON SUS DOS ESPOSAS! ❌



🇪🇬 La Federación Egipcia de Fútbol anunció en sus redes el fin de ciclo de Hossam Hassan, que estuvo involucrado en un problema matrimonial hace unos meses



✍️ "Luego de analizar todas las circunstancias y… pic.twitter.com/bHRp66ZBXc — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) November 9, 2026

The controversy intensified on 4 November when Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation barred Hassan from appearing across television and other media platforms.

The restriction came just three days before his dismissal.

Despite the controversy, Hassan had delivered notable sporting achievements since becoming Egypt's manager in March 2024.

He guided Egypt to the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before leading the country into the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

Egypt secured their first World Cup victory in 92 years against New Zealand before suffering a 3-2 defeat against Argentina in the last 16.

Those performances earned Hassan a contract extension in September. Yet his achievements could not prevent the federation from reconsidering his position.

His international record stood at 21 victories, 10 draws and seven defeats across 38 matches.

Salah Tensions and Ali Maher's Appointment

Hassan also faced scrutiny over his relationship with Egypt captain Mohamed Salah.

During September's goalless draw against Angola, the manager substituted Salah in the 60th minute. The forward subsequently missed the South Sudan fixture, with the EFA citing concerns about artificial playing surfaces.

Federation president Hany Abo Rida later travelled to Turkey to meet Salah, apparently seeking to address tensions.

Meanwhile, Hassan received a three-match FIFA suspension after publicly criticising refereeing decisions following Egypt's World Cup defeat against Argentina.

His replacement, Ali Maher, 52, brings extensive experience from Egyptian club football.

A former Al Ahly and Egypt striker, Maher has managed Smouha, ENPPI, Al Masry and Future FC. His most recent appointment was at Ceramica Cleopatra.

There, he won the 2024-25 Egyptian League Cup and developed a reputation for attacking, possession-oriented football.

Maher's appointment was announced on 7 November, with Egypt scheduled to face Malawi on 13 and 17 November in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The immediate challenge is taking charge of a national side whose previous manager departed despite securing the country's most successful World Cup campaign.