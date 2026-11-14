Clinical and forensic psychologist John Paul Garrison has questioned changes in President Donald Trump's speech delivery during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Garrison suggested that an abrupt shift in the president's voice merited scrutiny, although his comments did not establish any medical condition.

Trump was speaking at a ceremony honouring American military veterans. His address followed tributes to those who served, including remarks from Vice President JD Vance.

The president praised veterans and their families while discussing his administration's military policies.

Garrison subsequently analysed a clip from the address in a video on his YouTube channel. His comments were reported on Saturday 14 November, with attention focused on the pace and clarity of Trump's speech.

What Psychologist John Paul Garrison Questioned About Trump's Speech

Garrison questioned whether Trump understood everything he was saying. 'I really don't think he understands what he's saying,' he remarked, according to the published account of his analysis.

The psychologist also highlighted what he perceived as a sudden change in delivery near the end of the clip. He compared the transition to a switch being flipped, then replayed the passage to discuss the difference in Trump's voice.

'The way that he sounded shifted so dramatically,' Garrison said. 'It does make me wonder if that was the end of some kind of neurological event.'

His wording was a question about a possible explanation, not a medical finding. The available report does not establish that Trump experienced a neurological episode, or that changes in his voice resulted from illness.

Donald Trump's Veterans Day Remarks and the Medical Record

The White House's account of the ceremony focused on Trump's tribute to American service personnel. In the published transcript, the president praised veterans' sacrifices and promised continued support for those who served.

'While I'm president of the United States, we will always fulfill our duty to them,' Trump said.

The ceremony took place at Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump addressed veterans and military families. Vance introduced him after also paying tribute to those who had served.

Questions about the president's health require particular care. In a medical report released in May 2026, presidential physician Sean P. Barbabella described Trump as being in excellent health and reported normal neurological function.

The physician also reported a perfect score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening test of cognitive abilities. That result reflects the assessment administered at the time, not an independent evaluation of the November footage.

Garrison's comments likewise cannot establish Trump's health status. They remain one psychologist's interpretation of a recording, rather than evidence that a neurological event took place during the Veterans Day speech.