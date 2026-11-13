Donald Trump called Stephen A. Smith 'dumb as a rock' in June. Five months later, the ESPN commentator interviewed the US president at the White House, prompting rapper Plies to question why Smith agreed to sit down with him.

The interview was recorded on Thursday, 12 November 2026, for Straight Shooter with Stephen A. It brought the two men together after a dispute that began over basketball and expanded into a public exchange about Smith's intelligence and political ambitions.

Plies Questions Stephen A. Smith's Trump Interview

Plies, who has frequently criticised Trump, challenged Smith's decision to interview someone who had insulted him publicly. According to Primetimer, the rapper expressed his frustration in a post on X, accusing people of being eager to get close to 'Master'.

The post reportedly included profanity and a racial slur. Plies' criticism appeared to focus on Smith's decision to grant the interview, rather than on any particular question he asked the president. The post's original wording has not been independently verified.

Can U Imagine Running To Interview The Muthaf*cka Who Called U Stupid!! That’s Why They Look At Us The Way They Do!!! B/c Most Of U Hoe Azz N*ggaz Don’t Stand For Sh*t!! Willing To Do Anything To Be Next To Master!!!!! — Plies (@plies) November 13, 2026

The dispute dates to 8 June, when Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Smith complained that the president's presence and the accompanying security arrangements disrupted the atmosphere around the game. He said he would blame Trump if the Knicks lost. The Spurs went on to win 115-111.

Trump responded by questioning Smith's suitability for political office. Smith, who has discussed the possibility of entering politics, challenged the president's assessment of his intelligence during the exchanges that followed.

On 10 June, Trump posted on Truth Social, calling Smith an 'arrogant fool', a 'low IQ individual' and 'dumb as a rock'. He also suggested Smith would fare badly in a political debate.

Stephen A. Smith Presses Trump Over Midterm Defeats

During the interview, Smith asked Trump about Republican losses in the 3 November midterm elections, which gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

The interview took place in the Roosevelt Room. Smith thanked Trump for keeping his promise to appear before asking about the results.

Trump replied: 'I wasn't on the ballot.' He said his previous electoral performances had been strong and suggested some Republican candidates had failed to attract enough support.

Smith noted that Trump had previously encouraged voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency.

Trump also discussed rising fuel prices and the war involving Iran. He said those pressures could have affected voters and created difficulties for Republican candidates, while defending his administration's decisions.

After the interview, Smith appeared on Fox News' Hannity. Asked about Trump's possible responsibility for the election setbacks, Smith described him as 'immovable'.

Smith said Trump had not accepted the argument that his actions might have contributed to the results. He also credited the president with taking part in the interview and answering difficult questions.

In October, Smith attended a dinner with Trump, comedian Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock. Plies' reported criticism followed Smith's decision to interview Trump, who had publicly criticised the broadcaster in June.