Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has publicly defended his wife, Ayesha Curry, after former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young criticised her acting role, bringing renewed attention to the couple's personal life.

Amid the backlash, an explosive allegation made by rapper 6ix9ine during a viral livestream has resurfaced online. The rapper previously claimed he had slept with Ayesha and allegedly showed the streamers what he described as evidence of their encounters, although his claims have never been independently verified.

Steph Curry Calls Out Arenas and Young Over Ayesha

The controversy surrounding Ayesha began after she appeared in Second Chance Holiday, a Roku Channel romantic comedy released on 5 November. The film features a kissing scene between Ayesha and her co-star Matthew Daddario, which became a talking point on several sports podcasts.

Former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young discussed the scene on their 'We Said What We Said' podcast, with Arenas questioning Ayesha's public behaviour and comparing her with the wives of other prominent basketball players.

Stephen responded in an Instagram video posted on 11 November, directly addressing Arenas, Young and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who had also commented on the scene.

The Warriors star criticised the discussions for undermining his wife's accomplishments and questioned the attitudes behind the remarks.

He said the criticism reflected a broader conversation about how women are viewed and what they are allowed to do. He also urged the commentators to congratulate Ayesha on her acting achievements rather than make her the subject of negative podcast discussions.

Arenas, Young and Acho subsequently issued apologies following Stephen's response.

6ix9ine's 'I Slept With Ayesha Curry' Claim Resurfaces

The latest controversy has also brought attention back to 6ix9ine's December 2025 livestream with streamers N3on and Adin Ross.

During a truth-or-dare session, the rapper was asked to name the most famous woman he had allegedly been intimate with. He responded by naming Ayesha, claiming he had slept with the wife of the Golden State Warriors star.

N3on & Adin Ross were STUNNED after 6ix9ine claimed that he to SLEPT with Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry..👀💔"Who is the biggest named girl you have ever f*cked?" https://t.co/9bO8A0J8HE — KC 👑 (@KingClps) November 15, 2025

6ix9ine further alleged that the encounters happened more than once. His comments caught the streamers off guard, with the clip subsequently circulating across social media and attracting widespread attention.

The rapper also claimed to have multiple files documenting the alleged encounters, adding to the shock surrounding his remarks.

Rapper Claims He Had Photos and Videos

During the livestream, 6ix9ine reportedly showed N3on and Adin Ross photos and videos that he described as material from his supposed encounters with Ayesha. However, the footage was not displayed publicly during the broadcast, meaning viewers could not independently examine what the rapper presented.

He also alleged that he and Ayesha had considered making their supposed relationship public at one point, following an alleged disagreement between her and Stephen.

6ix9ine's Claim Fuels NBA Speculation

The rapper also introduced another name into the controversy by claiming that a former Golden State Warriors player, who was then with the Dallas Mavericks, had pursued Ayesha.

However, 6ix9ine did not identify the individual during the livestream. His remark prompted speculation among basketball fans, although no reliable evidence has established the player's identity or supported the allegation.

Stephen and Ayesha, who married in 2011, have not publicly confirmed the allegations made by 6ix9ine. As of publication, there is also no independently verified evidence supporting 6ix9ine's alleged relationship with Ayesha Curry.