British music legend Phil Collins is alive and preparing to accept his solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Saturday, 14 November 2026, despite an unsupported death rumour circulating widely online.

No credible news organisation or official representative has substantiated false social media claims alleging that the 75-year-old singer and drummer has passed away.

While years of candid disclosures regarding severe spinal nerve damage and a life-threatening 2024 hospitalisation have fuelled persistent public concern over his wellbeing, recent interviews show the Genesis icon focused firmly on music, family, and career milestones.

Ahead of Saturday's star-studded ceremony at the Peacock Theater alongside fellow 2026 inductees Oasis, Iron Maiden, and Billy Idol, Rolling Stone reported on Friday, 13 November, that Collins intends to attend in person without performing live, putting viral internet hoaxes firmly to rest.

What We Know About the Phil Collins Death Rumour

Italian entertainment website DiLei linked the claim to a black-and-white image resembling a memorial card. The photograph reportedly showed Collins alongside two prominent dates, with a small birthday greeting that could easily be missed.

According to the outlet, the image appeared to be a birthday tribute recirculated without context. Collins was born on 30 January 1951. Viewed quickly, the design might suggest an obituary, but neither the photograph nor its wording provides evidence of a death.

The original uploader has not been identified, and the scale of the image's circulation remains unclear. JubileeCast reported on 12 November that it had found no credible account supporting the allegation.

His medical history helps explain why the posts attracted attention. In an August interview with The Sunday Times, Collins described a life-threatening health crisis during a lengthy hospital stay that began in late 2023. He said his kidneys and other organs began failing during the episode in 2024.

Collins has been absent from concert stages since Genesis finished its farewell tour at London's O2 Arena on 26 March 2022. He performed vocals while seated, with his son Nic taking over the drumming duties. Nerve damage had already made it difficult for him to play the instrument that first established his reputation.

Phil Collins Reflects on Music and His Rock Hall Honour

In a recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame video interview, Collins spoke about unreleased music. His home studio remains functional, with completed recordings and unfinished ideas, although he has announced no new album. Whether those recordings will be released remains uncertain.

His last studio album of original material was 2002's Testify. He later released Going Back, a collection of Motown covers, in 2010.

Collins has not entirely dismissed touring. 'I never say exactly never,' he said, but acknowledged that mounting only a few concerts would make little financial sense. No performances have been scheduled.

The honour holds personal meaning for Collins, who described recent years as profound for his family. Sharing the recognition with his children, he said, would be special.

It marks his second induction. Genesis entered the Hall in 2010, while this award recognises solo hits such as In the Air Tonight, Sussudio, and Another Day in Paradise.

The Hall announced its 2026 class in April. Fellow performer inductees include Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross, Joy Division/New Order and Wu-Tang Clan.

Collins does not intend to perform onstage during the ceremony on Saturday, which will be taped for broadcast next month on ABC and Disney+, explaining that returning to live singing after several years away would require extensive rehearsals.