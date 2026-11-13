Australian motorcycle racer Tayla Collins says OnlyFans sponsorship saved her career after alleged unpaid sponsorship deals left her heavily indebted.

The 29-year-old made the revelation ahead of her return to domestic competition at The Bend in South Australia from 13 to 15 November 2026.

In an interview published by Nine on Wednesday, 11 November, Collins described how financial difficulties nearly forced her to abandon motorcycle racing. Competing internationally costs more than A$300,000 annually, according to the report, excluding additional expenses arising from crashes.

'They've changed my life,' Collins said of OnlyFans, a subscription platform widely associated with adult content. She explained that accepting its financial support allowed her to finish a season she otherwise feared she could not afford.

Unpaid Sponsors Left Tayla Collins Close To Quitting

Collins alleged that sponsors failed to honour previously agreed financial commitments, leaving her struggling to cover racing expenses.

'I had sponsors who agreed to X amount of money, and they never paid,' she told Nine.

She said the resulting debt brought her to the brink of abandoning the sport. Unlike many professional athletes, Collins does not receive a salary for competing and depends heavily on sponsorship.

The Australian rider initially hesitated to accept OnlyFans' offer because of the platform's reputation. However, she said conventional sponsorship opportunities had become increasingly difficult to secure.

Collins also challenged the assumption that being a prominent female motorcycle racer makes it easier to attract sponsors.

Her achievements extend beyond domestic competition. According to the International Motorcycling Federation, she became the first woman to win a race in the Australian Superbike Championship, securing two Moto3 victories in 2016.

She subsequently competed in the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship, finishing seventh overall in 2024, 10th in 2025 and 12th in 2026.

How Tayla Collins Earns Money Through OnlyFans

Collins, previously known as Tayla Relph, announced her OnlyFans partnership in January 2026. She says her content is non-explicit and focuses on motorcycle racing, technical analysis and behind-the-scenes access.

Her free subscription page features onboard racing footage, circuit maps and discussions with her crew. A separate VIP account offers additional material about her training and life in Europe.

Collins said the platform enables her to monetise content that previously generated little income through Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

She also claimed her OnlyFans earnings now exceed her previous salary from full-time council employment, although she did not disclose specific financial figures.

'OnlyFans are the first international company to really take me seriously,' she told Nine.

Despite initially fearing criticism, Collins said none of her existing sponsors had withdrawn because of the partnership. She added that relatively few people had questioned her decision.

Tayla Collins Returns To Australian Superbike Racing

Collins is preparing for her first full-time Australian Superbike Championship campaign since 2019, competing for InDrain Solutions Racing by Full Throttle on a Yamaha YZF-R6.

The 2027 championship season began in October 2026. Its second meeting runs from 13 to 15 November at The Bend in Tailem Bend, South Australia.

The event marks the opening round for the Supersport Next Gen category, in which Collins will compete.

Her return follows years of international racing and financial uncertainty. Collins credits OnlyFans with allowing her to continue competing when other sponsorship arrangements failed to provide the support she expected.