Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has sent football fans into a frenzy after announcing a major decision about his future with Portugal, bringing an extraordinary international career spanning more than two decades to a dramatic end.

The 41-year-old's announcement has raised questions about whether one of football's greatest-ever players is preparing to walk away from the game altogether, particularly after a turbulent fallout with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus. However, there is an important distinction behind his decision that fans should know.

Did Ronaldo Retire From International Football?

Ronaldo, also popularly known as CR7, confirmed his decision on 5 November, announcing that he would hand back Portugal's iconic No. 7 shirt after more than two decades representing his country.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made 234 appearances for Portugal, scoring a record 146 international goals. His career began in August 2003, when he made his senior debut as an 18-year-old.

During that time, he helped Portugal secure its first European Championship title at Euro 2016, followed by UEFA Nations League victories in 2019 and 2025.

He also became the first player to score at six different editions of the FIFA World Cup, having featured in the tournaments from 2006 through 2026.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Quitting Professional Football?

Despite his Portugal retirement, Ronaldo is expected to continue playing professional football for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The distinction is important because his announcement concerns international duty, meaning he will no longer represent Portugal in competitive matches or future international tournaments.

Ronaldo remains active at club level, where he has continued his career since joining Al Nassr in December 2022. His departure from the national team therefore does not mean he has retired from football altogether.

According to FIFA, the forward will continue playing for the Saudi Arabian side following his international retirement.

Why Did Ronaldo Leave Portugal's National Team?

His announcement comes after a disagreement with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus during the September international break. The dispute escalated after Ronaldo left the national team's training camp without permission on 30 September. The departure followed tensions over his involvement in the squad, including being left out of the starting line-up for a match against Norway.

Ronaldo later acknowledged that leaving the camp was not the right way to handle the situation and apologised to his team-mates and Portuguese supporters.

The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 (£212 or $285) fine.

Although Jesus had previously indicated that the forward remained welcome in the squad, the retirement announcement ended speculation about whether the pair would work together again at international level.

What Happens Next for Portugal Without Ronaldo?

Portugal must now prepare for international football without the player who has been central to its success for more than two decades.

The national team has developed considerable depth, with established players including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto and Nuno Mendes.

The group offers Portugal several attacking and midfield options as the team moves into a new chapter under Jesus.

Ronaldo's departure also leaves a significant statistical legacy. His 146 international goals and 234 appearances remain men's world records, while his contribution to Portugal's major tournament victories has secured his place in the country's football history.