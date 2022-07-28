An Egyptian court has appealed to the country's parliament to live broadcast the execution of a man who brutally killed a young woman for refusing his marriage proposal.

Mohamed Adel was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Naira Ashraf outside Mansoura University campus in northern Egypt last month. He was sentenced to death by a local court on July 24.

"The court declares that it could not find the capacity for mercy for someone who was not merciful himself," said Judge Bahaeldin Al Merri while announcing his sentence.

"Perhaps your death will do more good as an example for others than allowing you to live," he added. The court has now called for his execution to be broadcast live on TV to prevent such crimes in the future by instilling fear in people.

This young lady was stabbed and killed today by her classmate in front of her college just because she rejected him!!! yet,some people are still justifying his crime.She was beaten in front of everyone yet, nobody took an action.Justifying a crime is also a crime.#جامعة_المنصوره pic.twitter.com/M4hcncLzPT — Haya Ibrahim (@HayaIbr29958650) June 20, 2022

The court wrote in a letter to Parliament that "the broadcast, even if only part of the start of proceedings, could achieve the goal of deterrence, which was not achieved by broadcasting the sentencing itself.

The last time an execution was broadcast live on Egyptian television was in 1998 when three men were executed on live television for killing a woman and her two children at their house in Cairo.

Adel attacked Ashraf on June 20 outside the university campus. The horrific attack was captured on CCTV wherein Adel could be seen punching Ashraf in the head after she got off a bus.

He then takes out a knife and stabs her to death as the woman screams in pain. Adel later confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to marry her but killed her because she spurned his advances.

The video of the brutal attack had gone viral on social media, causing outrage across the country. Adel's lawyer has decided to appeal the sentence, according to a report in the Egypt Independent.

"We still have 60 days to challenge the death sentence against Adel," his lawyer, Farid El-Deeb, was quoted as saying by local media.

In a similar incident reported from nearby Jordan, another young woman, Iman Irshaid, was shot dead by a man after she rejected his advances. The man shot Irshaid five times at Amman University.