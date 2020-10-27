Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to bake homemade cupcakes. The Cambridge family's baking session took place at their Anmer Hall kitchen, for a special cause.

The family-of-five showed their support to the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal by baking gorgeous looking cupcakes with poppy decorations. The royals showed off their baking skills by sharing the photo of the finished treats on their official social media accounts. The savory was then delivered to legion's residents at a care home in Norfolk.

"From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Royal British Legion:

#Repost @royalbritishlegion The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes! These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk," reads the caption on Instagram.

The set of 12 cupcakes as seen in the photo is decorated with buttercream icing and red poppy decorations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our #PoppyAppeal this year by baking these delicious poppy cakes which were delivered to our care home in Norfolk. @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/ek2UEhxLHY — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) October 26, 2020

The Royal British Legion is a British charity that provides financial, social, and emotional support to veterans of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, and their families. The Poppy Appeal is one of its biggest fundraising campaigns of the charity. It is held every year in November to mark Remembrance Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the charity is urging its supporters to participate by baking their own cakes, donating poppies through the post, or taking part in a virtual Poppy run.

Every year, senior members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II and heir apparent Prince Charles attend the Remembrance services to commemorate those who lost their lives in battle at the Cenotaph, London. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, things are changing this year.

According to Hello, this year, the Remembrance Day service will remain closed to the public. Meanwhile, the march past by the Royal British Legion will also not take place. The service will be conducted with a small gathering including the members of the royal family, members of the government, and the Armed Forces.

The young royals and their parents have moved back to their Norfolk home where they spent most of their time during the lockdown. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on their half-term break from their Thomas's Battersea School that started this week.