FC Barcelona suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat at the hands of reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid on Sunday. The loss also meant that the Catalans lost the opportunity to claim a three-point advantage at the top of the table. Instead, they now trail three points behind. Meanwhile, Canadian rapper Drake suffered losses of his own to the tune of CA$833k (£536.5k).

The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he placed a two-way parlay on a Barcelona victory, coupled with an Arsenal win over Leeds United. Unfortunately for him, Barcelona lost 3-1 against Los Blancos. This means that while Arsenal defeated Leeds, 1-0, he still lost his bet.

.@Drake is riding with an Arsenal Barcelona parlay today 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/PiNx2tglC6 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 16, 2022

It was a big blow for Drake, who stood to win CA$3.9m (£2.5m) if both of his teams won. Nevertheless, he made history on the night by having his owl logo featured in front of the Barcelona shirt. The change was made in connection with the club's sponsorship deal with streaming giant Spotify. They replaced the Spotify logo with drake's icon to celebrate the artist reaching 50 billion streams on the platform.

Back to the football, the Santiago Bernabeu welcomed the Barcelona squad with both teams level on points at the top of La Liga. The Catalans were determined to gain an advantage over their biggest rivals especially after suffering a setback in the Champions League in midweek.

However, the reigning champions stamped their authority at home, and secured a two-goal advantage by the end of the first half thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde. Benzema scored another goal which was disallowed for offside, almost securing a 3-0 advantage for Los Blancos.

Ferran Torres changed the tune of the match by pulling one back in the 83rd minute to make it 2-1. Xavi brought in some fresh legs and it looked like Barcelona had a chance to salvage a point before Rodrygo Goes won a penalty for Real after Eric Garcia stepped on his foot inside the box. The Brazilian took the shot from the spot and easily converted to make it 3-1.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez admitted that he did not feel good after going down against Los Blancos. Blaugrana fans were also disappointed to see how their star signing of the summer, Robert Lewandowski, was completely neutralised by the Real Madrid defence.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's side are keeping their title defence alive, but have yet to pull away from the rest of the field.