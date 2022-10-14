Kylian Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in August after turning down advances from his dream club Real Madrid. The Frenchman's relationship with the Ligue 1 club has turned sour just two months after the big announcement.

The 22-year-old became the highest paid player in world football with his new contract, but is unhappy with the club after their failure to act on his wishes. Mbappe was allegedly promised control over personnel changes, but his wishes are yet to be fulfilled, which has reportedly left him in a foul mood in recent weeks.

"The promises they would sign a new striker so he could play in his best position off the striker, that Neymar wouldn't be there and he would be sold, that they would sign a centre-back, and he would be at the centre of the project. All of these things have not happened," French football expert Julien Laurens said.

PSG's inaction since Mbappe agreed a new deal has seen him lose trust in the team, and is reportedly pushing for a move away from the Parc des Princes. The France international is ready to depart when the January transfer window opens after the World Cup in Qatar.

According to L'Equipe, a club source has revealed Mbappe's recent mood swings towards staff and players. The former AS Monaco forward is throwing a tantrum to again get his way after using Real to land a mammoth contract from his current employers in the summer.

"One day, he arrives at the training ground, all smiles, jokes and greets everyone, and the next day, he arrives without a word, does not look at anyone. And it's been like that since the beginning of the season," Transfer News Live quoted the source on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's privileged role within the PSG squad is reportedly at the center of a squad split at the Parc des Princes. The French forward's broken relationship with Neymar is no secret, with the two forwards continually at odds over their roles on the pitch.

However, according to the Daily Mail, other South American players and Spanish speaking players are also miffed with his elevated position at the club. This has caused unwanted division within the squad, and could derail their campaign not only domestically, but also in Europe.