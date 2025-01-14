Indigenous voices took centre stage at the 2024 One Young World Summit in Montreal, where managing director Ella Robertson McKay highlighted the profound impact of Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, the commissioner for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People in Australia and recipient of the Australian Human Rights Commission's Young People's Medal.

Robertson McKay praised Turnbull-Roberts' unique ability to create meaningful dialogue around complex issues. 'The way that she put it was about opening space and creating space for people rather than holding space,' Robertson McKay says, describing Turnbull-Roberts' approach to moderating sensitive discussions at the summit.

During this year's gathering, Turnbull-Roberts participated in multiple panel discussions, including sessions on "Transforming Trauma Into Healing" and "Indigenous Voices: In Conversation With Our Delegate Speakers."

'I think one of the most powerful things that we are seeing worldwide is global movements of solidarity, march, and protest,' Turnbull-Roberts said during one talk. 'And the power of people coming together.'

Ella Robertson McKay on Indigenous Leadership

Robertson McKay spotlighted the significance of incorporating Indigenous perspectives beyond traditional environmental discussions. 'Indigenous communities worldwide have similar, but different, priorities,' she noted. 'Land rights emerged as a crucial factor from Australia to Uganda to Canada.'

The summit marked a significant shift in representation, featuring young Indigenous leaders from more than 60 nations worldwide. Robertson McKay acknowledged the historical context of this milestone, saying, 'Our Western education systems have systematically, over centuries, misrepresented the sophistication, education, and complexity of Indigenous civilisations.'

Breaking Barriers Through Authentic Dialogue

Turnbull-Roberts, forcibly removed from her family as a child, brought her powerful perspective as both a survivor and advocate. Her selection to moderate crucial conversations demonstrated One Young World's commitment to amplifying Indigenous voices in global leadership.

'It's a true privilege to work alongside local Indigenous communities,' Robertson McKay says. She emphasised the generosity of Indigenous participants, adding, 'They have no obligation to educate us, and that takes a tremendous amount of energy and generosity.'

Turnbull-Roberts' presence resonates deeply with those in her audience. During her acceptance speech as a Young People's Human Rights Medal Winner in 2019, she stressed the urgency of addressing Indigenous children's rights.

'The system does not work for our kids who are incarcerated,' Turnbull-Roberts stated. 'My mind and spirit can't help but think of those young people who aren't here right now. I ask that everyone assess your privilege and show up on the front line. We need to amplify those voices, and we need to raise those voices.'

Ella Robertson McKay: 'Critical Issues'

Ella Robertson McKay highlighted how the summit created opportunities for Indigenous leaders to address various issues. 'For Pacific Islanders, ocean rights and the preservation of waters from industrial fishing or nuclear testing are critical issues,' she explained, demonstrating the broad scope of Indigenous priorities discussed at the event.

The collaboration between One Young World and Indigenous communities represents a significant step toward meaningful inclusion in global leadership discussions. Robertson McKay recognised that this transformation required an honest examination of ingrained biases and shared her personal reflection.

Turnbull-Roberts' leadership throughout the summit embodied her longstanding commitment to Indigenous self-determination and justice. Her work as a Fulbright Scholar, legal expertise, and lived experience brought crucial perspectives to the global stage.

Ella Robertson McKay praised the depth of dialogue during the event, particularly noting how Indigenous leaders shared wisdom across various sectors.

'We aim to advocate for the inclusion of Indigenous voices in policy, judiciary, climate justice, and human rights by fostering a diverse and inclusive network of changemakers who are equipped to address the world's most pressing issues,' Ella Robertson McKay wrote in a blog post shared on LinkedIn.

Focusing on Indigenous voices marks a significant development for One Young World, which gathered over 2,000 young leaders from over 190 countries in Montreal.

'As our founding Counsellor Kofi Annan always said, 'You're never too young to lead and never too old to learn,' Ella Robertson McKay posted on LinkedIn. 'One Young World's vision for the future is clear — inclusive, determined, and empathetic leadership is non-negotiable.'