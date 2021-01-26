Armie Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, is trying her best to look out for her family, especially her two kids with the actor, in the wake of his recent scandals.

The Bird Bakery founder is doing her best to stay calm and collected for the sake of her children. She is trying to move on amid the negative press surrounding her estranged husband even if it means prolonging her stay in the Cayman Islands.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur is still in the Caribbean with her two children, six-year-old daughter Harper and four-year-old son Ford. She has been staying on the island since the pandemic started in March and has yet to go back to Los Angeles. But according to a source, Chambers does not have plans to return to L.A yet.

"She is seeing everything unfold the same way the rest of the world is and is holding on for dear life and doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family," the source told ET.

Perhaps achieving some "sense of normalcy" includes co-parenting with Hammer who is now also in the Cayman Islands. The "Rebecca" star announced he is back on the island in a social media post in December after Christmas. He had to follow protocols and quarantined for 14 days.

Read more Armie Hammer questioned by Cayman police over 'Miss Cayman' leaked video

The "Call Me By Your Name" star made headlines recently while on the island after he called a scantily-clad woman in his video "Miss Cayman." He had to apologise to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for the confusion caused by his "foolish attempt at humour."

The video, which he said was stolen from his private account, showed the woman whose face was not shown, in all fours while in his bed. The committee filed a complaint against Hammer and authorities questioned and reprimanded him about his conduct.

Prior to the leaked video, Hammer also had to step down from "Shotgun Wedding" in the aftermath of his social media scandal. Women claimed he is into BDSM and cannibalism based on his leaked DMs. Chambers is especially protective of her kids amid the actor's scandals. She wants them to feel safe and secure and not traumatised by everything going on.