Police in the Cayman Islands questioned Armie Hammer on Jan. 15 about his leaked video that showed him calling a scantily-clad woman "Miss Cayman."

A press release posted on the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) website revealed the police acted on "an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media."

"Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant," reads the announcement.

The Cayman Islands police declared "the matter is now closed." No arrest was reportedly made.

Authorities spoke to the "Rebecca" star following a complaint from The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee regarding the video. The said footage has since been taken down. Hammer said it was stolen from his private Instagram account and leaked online.

The clip showed a lingerie-clad woman on all fours on his bed whom he called "Miss Cayman." In the video, the actor talked about how he does not like to go back to the Cayman Islands but considered having to f**k "Miss Cayman" one of the "few silver linings" of being there.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star has also since apologised for the confusion his "foolish attempt at humour may have caused." He also clarified that the woman in the video is not actually Miss Cayman and that he does not know who she is.

His apology came after The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee admitted that they were "very disturbed by the video." They also confirmed that the woman in the footage is "not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands [Mariah Tibbetts] and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

"The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS)," reads a statement from the committee posted on Instagram.

Hammer is currently in the Cayman Islands to reunite with his two children with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.