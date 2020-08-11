Despite rampant criticism and ongoing drama, Ellen DeGeneres is "doing great." The award-winning talk show host's wife Portia de Rossi updates fans how "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host is dealing with the controversy suggesting a toxic work environment behind-the-scenes at the daytime talk show.

According to Page Six, Portia de Rossi was spotted taking a walk in Santa Barbara on Sunday. She was accompanied by her mother Margaret and their dogs. While she struggled to refrain attention from photographers in her sunglasses, hat, and a scarf over her face but seemingly failed.

As per the report, when a paparazzi asked her how DeGeneres is dealing with the allegations, Portia revealed that she is "doing great." The photographer sought answers about the future of the show and asked her directly would the 62-year-old show host be continuing with the show in the future. de Rossi simply responded by saying, "Yes, she is."

In July, Buzzfeed reported experiences of former employees at the award-winning NBC daytime talk show. They claimed that the show harbours toxic work environment where they have "faced racism, fear, and intimidation." The terrifying tales from their workplace unveil an unhealthy culture at work and a traumatic environment.

Recently, DeGeneres issued a statement of apology to the staffers and owned up "full responsibility."

"Hey everybody — it's Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," DeGeneres said in her letter as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the memo, she reveals that they have started an internal investigation and are taking steps to correct the issues.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is one of the longest-running talk shows that has received 171 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations and has won 61 of them. Still, in season 17, the show was renewed for three more years through 2022.