Songstress Katy Perry has expressed her support for talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The singer took to her social media account to share words of support for DeGeneres, who has been accused of fostering toxic work environment on her fan-favourite daytime talk show.

The American singer-songwriter took to Twitter to talk about her experience on DeGeneres' "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She said that she only "had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow." She posted a series of tweets on Wednesday whereby she defended DeGeneres.

"1/2 I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought," Perry wrote.

"2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow," reads the second post.

DeGeneres has been slammed with barrage of allegations in the recent past for harbouring toxic workplace behind-the-scenes of her talk show. According to Buzzfeed News, last month 11 current and former employees opened up about the "toxic" work culture. Among them, one African American employee revealed that she was "fed up with comments about her race."

"That 'be kind' bulls**t only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show," one former employee told the aforementioned publication. "I know they give money to people and help them out, but it's for show."

Even though DeGeneres has not been personally accused of ill-treating the staff, she has taken "full responsibility" in her new statement.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote (via Variety). "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done."

Perry is among many celebrities who have stepped forward in defending DeGeneres. DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi, Diana Keaton, and Kevin Hart are among others supporting her.