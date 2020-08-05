Tony Okungbowa took to social media on Tuesday to admit that he too, felt the toxicity in the environment when he worked as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in the early to mid 2000s.

Longtime viewers of the daytime show will recall that Okungbowa was the resident DJ before Stephen "Twitch" Boss took over the role. He supplied the show's music from 2000-2006 and again from 2007-2013. Thus, he knows firsthand what goes on behind the scenes of the talk show.

On his Instagram post, Okungbowa revealed that he has been receiving calls asking him to share his experience working on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He wanted to address the time he spent there. He started off by saying that he is "grateful for the opportunity it afforded" him to work on the show.

Okungbowa then admitted that in the years he worked as a DJ he "did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment." He said he stands by his former colleagues "in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward."

Users applauded Okungbowa for his honesty and for speaking up. Others shared that they miss him as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"You are such a shining soul and I applaud your honesty and strength," one user commented and another wrote, "I've missed you since you left. It's really shocking to hear all of the truths behind the show. I pray you're doing well these days!"

DeGeneres has since sent a letter of apology to her staff in response to their complaints of a toxic work environment behind the scenes of her show. She revealed in the letter that she is working with Warner Bros. TV to conduct an investigation into complaints of bullying, racism, and sexual harassment that former and current employees experienced at the hands of the show's executive producers.

Despite the controversy, other stars took to social media to share their support for DeGeneres including her wife Portia de Rossi, Katy Perry, and Jerry O'Connell, to name a few. Fans also expressed their support through the hashtag #IstandByEllen.

1/2 I know I canâ€™t speak for anyone elseâ€™s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow â™¥ï¸ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020