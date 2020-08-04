Portia de Rossi declared her support for wife, Ellen DeGeneres, in a social media post she shared on Monday amid an investigation into complaints of toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The actress took to Instagram to share an image featuring the words "I Stand By Ellen" and the hashtag #IstandByEllen and the motto "Be Kind To One Another." She also thanked the fans for their support and urged others to stop spreading hate.

"To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," de Rossi captioned her post and included the hashtags #stopbotattacks, #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres, #theellenshow, and #bekindtooneanother, among others.

Actor Jerry O'Connell backed the "Arrested Development" star's post and reposted the same image. He also expressed his love for DeGeneres and de Rossi.

Meanwhile, others took to their respective social media pages to express their support for DeGeneres. Singer Brandi Carlile also shared her support for the comedian in response to de Rossi's post.

. @brandicarlile defends Ellen DeGeneres by Instagram comment to Portia De Rossiâ€™s #istandbyellen POST



â€˜ Sheâ€™s NEVER stopped making life better and easier for all kinds of people. This attack is unprecedentedâ€™ #istandwithellendegeneres #istandwithellen pic.twitter.com/dJFKVxOo1y — Ellen World (@EllenD_world) August 3, 2020

Gavin Navarro said he has been behind the scenes on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for 15 years and never witnessed anything other than kindness from the show host.

Likewise, Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras also shared his support for the talk show host. The 42-year-old Argentinian, who appeared as a guest on the show in September, shared a lengthy message to express how much he respects and supports DeGeneres for the "great human being" that she is.

"I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theaters where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue," he wrote alongside a photo of him and DeGeneres.

"She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect. No one is perfect, and we cannot control everything.

So I stand for you my friend and I challenge all the amazing people that know you and call you a friend to say who you are," Figueras added and he tagged high profile names including Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, and more on his post.

The support comes after current and former employees shared their experiences of bullying, sexual harassment, and racism, among others behind the scenes on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." They put the blame on the executive producers but actors Lea Thompson and Brad Garrett claimed the alleged "toxic work environment" on the show comes from the top, or DeGeneres herself.