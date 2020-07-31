Ellen DeGeneres apologises to her staff and ensures that changes will be made to ensure that the workplace will be conducive to everyone sans any form of "toxic work environment."

DeGeneres penned a lengthy letter to address complaints of alleged sexual misconduct, power tripping, racism, and bullying that staff experienced in the hands of executive producers of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She expressed her disappointment that the culture with which she started the franchise 17 years ago has not been followed.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," she wrote in her letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," she continued, as she acknowledged that the show would not be successful without the staff's contribution.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues," the 62-year old added and admitted that she "has not been able to stay on top of everything" as the show grew, so she relied on others to do their jobs as she would want them done.

"Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," DeGeneres continued and she vowed to stop those who have been misrepresenting her and the show.

She also shared her sympathies with those who feel they were "looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded." DeGeneres said that she is grateful that the issues at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" were brought to her attention and she promised to do her part "in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow."

"I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I'm so sorry to anyone who didn't have that experience. If not for COVID, I'd have done this in person, and I can't wait to be back on our stage and see you all then," DeGeneres concluded her letter.

Ed Glavin, who is at the centre of the many complaints from current and former employees, will reportedly exit his position as one of the executive producers of "The Ellen DeGeneres" show. Other EPs are reportedly expected to exit amid the ongoing investigation.