After much drama, "The Ellen DeGeneres" show is set to return to television this month. The talk show host Ellen DeGeneres revealed that the season premiere will address the 'toxic' workplace culture allegations.

Ellen DeGeneres made the big announcement in a statement on Tuesday and revealed that Emmy-Award winning show is returning for its season 18 on Monday, Sept. 21. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will be filmed at the Warner Bros. studio, but without an in-studio audience due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it," DeGeneres announced.

Meanwhile, actress Tiffany Haddish will be a guest of the 30 Emmy-winner show host DeGeneres for the highly-anticipated season opener. The other guests scheduled to appear in the first week of the season are Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom.

In addition, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who previously served as the DJ on the show, will also join DeGeneres as guest host for upcoming episodes.

The news of the talk show's return comes while it is still under investigation for allegations of "toxic" work culture on the sets of the fan-favourite daytime talk show. In July, Buzzfeed reported experiences of former employees at NBC's talk show claiming that the show harbours work environment where they have "faced racism, fear, and intimidation."

The reports were followed up by multiple apologies by DeGeneres and the dismissal of executive producer Ed Glavin, head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. Besides, there was a workplace misconduct investigation over complaints of "toxic work culture" and "sexual misconduct" on the sets of the show. Meanwhile, "Ellen" veterans Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will continue to be a part of the show in their positions of executive producers.

While there is no news about how DeGeneres plans to address the issue, it is believed that the company is on its path to make amends. The network is restructuring its television division overlooking the show to make it more hospitable for its employees. Also, the staff is reportedly now provided with "five days' paid vacation time, birthdays off and paid time off for doctors' appointments and family events."