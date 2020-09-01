Mariah Carey admitted that she was uncomfortable with Ellen DeGeneres when she made her drink champagne to see if she was pregnant or not during a 2008 guest appearance on her show.

The singer responded to the clip of her interview resurfacing on the internet following complaints of a toxic work environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In her interview, the host tried to make her confirm rumours that she was pregnant by toasting to a glass of champagne with her. Carey pretended to take a sip which made the actress say out loud that she is pregnant.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," Carey told Vulture.

"I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment," she admitted.

In the video, Carey definitely appeared uncomfortable as she tried to make up excuses just so she would not have to drink the champagne. She tried to politely decline the offer and even told DeGeneres that what she was doing was "peer pressure."

Looking back at that moment on TV, the singer hoped that the "Finding Dory" star had empathised with her situation. She said that there is "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented."

"But what am I supposed to do? It's like, [sings] 'What are you going to do?" she said.

It seems Carey and DeGeneres do not harbour ill feelings toward each other though. The singer has since appeared five more times on the show after that interview.

Aside from Carey, Sofia Vergara's past interviews on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have also made the rounds online. Netizens accused the comedian of always making fun of the "Modern Family" star's hard Columbian accent every time she is a guest.

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 21, 2020

Vergara has since shushed the critics in a tweet in response to the viral clip. She said she was "never a victim" and that she was "always in on the joke."