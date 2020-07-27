Elon Musk has responded to Johnny Depp's accusation that he had an affair with Amber Heard during their marriage and is challenging the actor to a "cage fight."

The Tesla founder said in an interview with The New York Times that he "definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny." He called the accusation "totally false." Musk also refuted a scandalous claim that he had a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevigne.

"We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are," he said.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is insisting in court testimony that Heard cheated on him with the SpaceX founder. Sources claimed that she would usually meet with him while the actor was away filming or on a business trip. CCTV footage taken from the private elevator access to Depp and Heard's residence showed the businessman and the actress locked in an embrace.

The "Aquaman" actress told London's High Court that she only started seeing Musk after her divorce from Depp in 2016. But a text message he sent to her in 2015 about providing her with "24/7 security" seemed to contradict her claims.

Asked about Depp's nickname for him in text messages, "Mollusk," Musk just chuckled and said he hopes the actor "recovers from this situation." He also responded to a threat the latter made to him in a text message he sent to Heard.

The message was read in court as evidence for the ongoing trial between Depp and The Sun. The actor is suing the publisher for its article that headlined him as a "wife-beater." In the text, the actor threatened to "slice" off Musk's private parts.

"If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know," he said mischievously before he broke into a giggle.

Musk maintains his innocence in Depp's alleged claim that he had an affair with Heard. He even advised the warring exes to just "bury the hatchet and move on."