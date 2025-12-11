Elon Musk has rarely been one for looking in the rearview mirror, but a candid new admission suggests deep regret regarding his brief, turbulent stint in Washington. The tech tycoon, who played a pivotal role in Donald Trump's return to the White House, has confessed that if he could rewrite history, he would not have agreed to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an explosive interview that aired this week, Musk reflected on the personal and professional toll of his five-month tenure, suggesting that the 'political corruption' he attempted to uproot resulted in a vicious backlash that threatened his business empire.

Elon Musk and the Heavy Price of Political Ambition

The revelation came during an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, hosted by the former Trump staffer and wife of current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. While the podcast is generally considered friendly territory for the administration, Musk used the platform to offer a stark assessment of his time in the capital from January to May 2025.

When pressed by Miller on whether he would accept the role again with the benefit of hindsight, the billionaire's response was hesitant but telling. 'I mean, no, I don't think so. Would I do it? I think probably...I don't know,' he initially stammered, before offering a more definitive rejection of the political path.

Musk explained that his focus should have remained on his commercial interests rather than the bureaucratic machinery of the state. 'I mean, the thing is, I think instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, you know, worked on my companies essentially,' Musk said.

He then made a pointed reference to the chaos that engulfed his automotive ventures earlier this year: 'So, and not and the cars they wouldn't have been burning the cars.'

The comment appears to be a grim allusion to the volatile period during his DOGE leadership, which saw Tesla targeted by protests and vandalism, alongside a fluctuating share price that rattled investors.

While Musk maintained that the agency was 'somewhat successful' during his leadership, the admission highlights the friction between his role as a government slasher and his responsibilities as the CEO of a publicly traded company.

Hints of 'Political Corruption' Drive a Wedge Between Trump and Elon Musk

Beyond the business sacrifices, Musk's interview offered a glimpse into the fractious dynamic that led to his departure from the administration in May. The relationship between the two powerhouses disintegrated publicly over the summer, culminating in a feud where Musk accused the President of being compromised by the Epstein files—a claim he made on X before the relationship hit its nadir.

Speaking to Miller, Musk hinted that his efforts to curb federal spending were met with hostility from entrenched interests. 'You gave up a lot to do DOGE,' Miller observed, prompting a cryptic response from the SpaceX founder.

'Yeah,' Musk quipped. 'If you stop money going to political corruption, they will lash out, big time. They really want the money to keep flowing.'

The statement serves as a thinly veiled critique of the very machinery he was hired to dismantle, suggesting that the resistance he faced was not just bureaucratic inertia, but active "political corruption". It also sheds light on the bitter public falling out that dominated headlines earlier this year, where policy disagreements over government spending rapidly devolved into personal attacks.

Despite the heavy accusations and the scars of the past year, there are signs of a détente. Musk recently returned to the White House fold, attending a lavish state dinner in late November 2025 in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

While the billionaire may regret his official role in the government, his proximity to power appears, for now, to be restored.