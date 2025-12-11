The recently uncovered Epstein emails have pushed Princess Sofia of Sweden into the unexpected limelight after messages showed that Jeffrey Epstein once invited her to stay on his Caribbean island.

This link emerged from exchanges dated late 2005, during a period when Sofia worked as Sofia Hellqvist and pursued modelling work in New York. Renewed interest in royal connections with Epstein has added weight, especially after earlier cases involving other royal households.

These files now place another European royal in the picture, a figure that continues to draw public attention. How Sofia's name entered Epstein's circle has become a key question for media investigation.

Sofia's Mentor Introduced her to Epstein

Reports from Dagens Nyheter revealed that Sofia's introduction came through Barbro Ehnbom, a Swedish businesswoman who mentored her during her early modelling years. Material from leaked documents shows Ehnbom attempted contact between the two while Sofia settled into life in New York.

One December 2005 email included a photo of Sofia. Ehnbom wrote, 'This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York. She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?'

Epstein answered swiftly. He said he was staying in his infamous private island and asked if Sofia might want a brief stay there. His reply read, 'I'm in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket.'

These communications formed part of broader exchanges reviewed by Swedish media. They showed early efforts by Ehnbom and Epstein to arrange a meeting. No evidence surfaced indicating Sofia accepted the offer or planned a trip.

Princess Sofia Never Went to Epstein's Island

Sweden's Royal Court responded soon after media attention grew. Officials confirmed that Sofia met Epstein around 2005, when she was a model. Their statement noted she had 'been introduced to the person in question on a few occasions around 2005,' which matched the period before Epstein faced charges in Florida for soliciting prostitution.

The Court also stressed that no visit occurred. Officials stated that Sofia never travelled near Epstein's island, which later became central in his sex trafficking operations involving wealthy associates and underage girls. They added, 'The princess has not had any contact with the person in question for 20 years.'

Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. Coverage of his network has continued drawing interest because high-profile meetings from earlier years still raise questions about those who crossed paths with him.

Princess Sofia Was a 'Party Girl'

Sofia lived a lively public life long before joining the Swedish Royal Family. She worked as a glamour model in her early twenties. Her topless photos for Slitz magazine drew attention and earned her the title of Miss Slitz in 2004. Her television stint on 'Paradise Hotel' in 2003 brought further notoriety. Work later took her back abroad from Las Vegas as she continued pursuing modelling and trained as a yoga instructor after settling again in New York.

She often described her nightlife in a personal blog. One post read, 'To be a woman in NY is an advantage. Don't take this the wrong way, but here the men aim to please.'

Another entry recalled a party encounter with Mark Wahlberg. She wrote, 'He was calm and laid-back! We weren't. We had fun with our crew, sang karaoke, and rocked standing on the sofas.'

Sofia met Prince Carl-Philip in Stockholm during the summer of 2009, and they dated soon after.

Carl-Philip proposed in 2014, and their royal wedding took place in June 2015. They now raise Prince Alexander, aged 9, Prince Gabriel, aged 7, Prince Julian, aged 4, and Princess Ines, aged 10 months, along with their stepson, Prince Bertil.

Earlier, Sofia spoke about the criticism she faced during her early years as a royal. She said, 'It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look.'

Over time, she won broad support within Sweden through charity efforts. Her volunteer work in a Stockholm hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic drew widespread praise.