The death of Grammy-nominated opera and gospel singer Jubilant Sykes has left Santa Monica reeling, after police confirmed that his 31-year-old son, Micah Curtis Sykes, was taken into custody inside the family home where the fatal stabbing occurred. Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a 9:20 p.m. emergency call reporting an assault in progress on 8 December. When they entered the Delaware Avenue residence, they found Sykes, 71, with critical stab wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Micah, who remained inside the home, was detained without incident and is expected to be booked on suspicion of homicide as detectives continue to establish the sequence of events that led to the domestic confrontation.

Who Is Micah Sykes?

Public records and online profiles identify Micah as a Santa Monica-based photographer and mixed-media creative. His LinkedIn profile lists nearly a decade of self-employed work, including portrait photography, videography, lighting design and post-production. His professional background also includes customer service roles and short-term assignments in university arts departments, with previous study in fine arts and photography at Arizona State University, where he reported strong academic performance.

Micah maintained a modest social media presence under an art-focused Instagram profile, showcasing portrait work, staged photography and conceptual imagery. Other accounts attributed to him include personal snapshots and examples of creative styling, but little written commentary, making it difficult to trace his recent activity or state of mind.

Other posts suggest ongoing involvement in experimental visual work:

Mental Health Concerns Raised by Friends and Neighbours

Authorities confirmed that Micah had a documented history of mental illness, though they did not specify a diagnosis. Several neighbours told KTLA that Micah had experienced some periods of instability, including episodes of homelessness, and appeared to struggle with daily routines in the years leading up to the incident.

Older comments on a photo posted by Jubilant on Instagram show that concerns about Micah's well-being were not new. Users described him as appearing troubled, with some expressing sadness over what they interpreted as signs of emotional distress

Others urged caution against assumptions, noting that severe mental illnesses — including schizoaffective disorders or conditions involving paranoia or hallucinations — can profoundly affect behaviour, relationships and judgement. One commenter emphasised that such conditions are often misunderstood publicly and urged the community not to 'demonise' Micah while acknowledging the seriousness of the incident.

What Happens Next

Investigators have indicated that the homicide appears to be contained within the household and poses no broader public threat. Forensic specialists have processed the home, including the recovery of a weapon believed to have been used in the attack. Detectives are continuing to analyse physical evidence and interview individuals familiar with the family, before submitting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review.

As the investigation progresses, the case has prompted broader discussions about mental health support, particularly for adults navigating complex psychiatric conditions, and about the challenges families face when struggling to find adequate care.

While many questions remain unanswered, the tragedy underscores the intersection of family dynamics, untreated or under-treated mental illness and the devastating outcomes that can follow.