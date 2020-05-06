Elon Musk is denying that he was involved in an extra-marital affair with Amber Heard and insists that she was already single when they dated.

The Tesla founder got into a back-and-forth with Johnny Depp (JD) fans on Twitter after he commented on a report about U.K. coronavirus advisor Neil Ferguson getting caught breaking quarantine to visit his married lover.

Somehow, his comment backfired after one Depp fan replied with an article from Tribune.com.pk about his alleged affair with Heard. Musk quickly denied the allegations and called it "false." He said Depp's team put out "video evidence" of his visit that did not show the date stamp. He said his relationship with the "Rum Diary" actress started after her split from the actor.

Musk also responded to another tweet from another Depp fan who accused him of getting intimate with Heard at the actor's penthouse. The fan alluded to a screen capture of a magazine that showed a photo of the Space X founder and the "Aquaman" star cosying up to each other in Depp's private elevator.

"The building staff testified under oath they let you in the building while Johnny was filming in Australia. Amber asked them to get you a fob so you had freedom to come and go. Security saw you multiple times while they were married," the fan tweeted to which Musk replied, "There would be time-stamped video if this were true."

There would be time-stamped video if this were true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Likewise, he responded to another tweet and asked why the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star "want to believe he got c***ed so bad."

Depp believes that Heard cheated on him with Musk and he also mentioned the businessman in his defamation case against his ex-wife.

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Ms. Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk. Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married — while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015 — Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk 'late at night' at Mr. Depp's penthouse," reads Depp's defamation case file reportedly obtained by The Blast.

It is a case of he says/she says though, as Musk continues to stand by his former statement that he and Heard did not cheat on Depp. He said they started dating after their split.