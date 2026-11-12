Questions over Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's future have intensified following reports of an extramarital affair and claims involving an alleged Chinese intelligence operation. The developments came amid reports that Nvidia's board was preparing to discuss Huang's position in the company he co-founded.

Against that backdrop, Elon Musk has publicly indicated he would welcome Huang to one of his companies. The Tesla and SpaceX chief responded to a post on X on Wednesday after financial blog ZeroHedge suggested he recruit Huang.

Musk Weighs In on Huang's Future

'Elon please hire Jensen,' ZeroHedge wrote on X.

'That would be an honor,' Musk replied, offering a brief public show of support for the embattled Nvidia chief.

Elon please hire Jensen — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 11, 2026

The comment attracted attention as speculation grew over Huang's future at the company he co-founded in 1993. However, Musk's response did not constitute a formal employment offer, and neither Huang nor Nvidia had publicly indicated that discussions about a possible move were taking place.

Musk and Huang have an established business relationship, with Tesla and other Musk-led ventures relying heavily on Nvidia's advanced computing technology for artificial intelligence development.

The exchange followed a report by The Wall Street Journal that Nvidia directors were preparing to meet to discuss Huang's leadership. No decision to remove him had been publicly announced as of Thursday, 12 November.

Affair Allegations Spark Security Questions

The controversy began after reports emerged about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who previously worked at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials assessed that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about the Nvidia chief.

The allegation has raised questions about whether sensitive information concerning Nvidia's advanced AI chips could have been exposed. However, no publicly released evidence has established that Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence or disclosed company secrets.

Huang subsequently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees, apologising for his actions and accepting responsibility.

Separately, The New York Times reported allegations of another extramarital relationship involving Huang and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. Those allegations have not been independently verified.

Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into the potential security implications. The company has stated that it has no reason to believe its confidential information or US national security was compromised.

BREAKING: Jensen Huang's second alleged mistress revealed to be Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. https://t.co/DB75R5sO8n — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 11, 2026

Nvidia Board Faces Pressure

The allegations have prompted calls for Huang to step down from several American lawmakers.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer told CNBC that Huang should resign as a matter of personal conscience. Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam and Republican Representative Don Bacon have also raised concerns about his continued leadership.

Meanwhile, Nvidia shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reflecting investor uncertainty surrounding the reports.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Huang, describing him as an honourable person and expressing confidence in his leadership.

However, the immediate question for the tech giant remains whether its board will retain the executive who helped build the company into an AI industry leader.

Musk's remark has fuelled speculation about Huang's next move, although he remains Nvidia's chief executive and the company has announced no change in leadership.