Engaged couples could win an all-expenses-paid wedding package in Los Angeles on Super Bowl Sunday through a contest organised by Hidden Valley Ranch.

The dressing brand's 'A Match Made in Hidden Valley' giveaway offers one winning couple a Valentine's Day ceremony, a reception for up to 50 guests, and a football watch party. The prize includes travel and accommodation for the couple, along with wedding arrangements, subject to the contest's official terms and conditions.

Hidden Valley Ranch Offers a Wedding With a Football Twist

Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl will fall on the same date in 2027, creating an unusual scheduling dilemma for couples who love football. Hidden Valley Ranch is turning that coincidence into a wedding giveaway, offering one engaged pair the chance to exchange vows on 14 February without missing the biggest game of the NFL season.

The winning couple will receive a 'dream game-day wedding in Los Angeles for 50 guests,' Hidden Valley said in a press release. Hidden Valley Ranch will also arrange the venue, wedding attire, catering, and drinks, covering several major aspects of the winning couple's wedding.

Super Bowl Viewing Party to Follow Wedding Ceremony

Highlights include a Hidden Valley Ranch champagne flute fountain, chef-curated tailgate favourites, and custom craft cocktails. Festivities will begin with a ceremony before kick-off, followed by a traditional wedding reception and the Super Bowl viewing party.

'You shouldn't have to choose between romance and game day,' Hidden Valley Ranch Marketing Director Daniel Schear said in a statement. 'We created this contest to celebrate love without compromise, bringing together two classic American obsessions—football and ranch—for an unforgettable wedding.'

How Engaged Couples Can Enter the Contest

Applications open on 19 November and close on 4 December 2026 through the official Hidden Valley Wedding website. Interested couples must complete an entry form, answer five short essay questions, and submit a video lasting no longer than 90 seconds. They will be asked to share more about their relationship, explain why they refuse to choose between Valentine's Day and football, and show why their story deserves a place in the brand's 'Ranch Hall of Fame.'

Additionally, entrants must be at least 25 years old and legally reside in one of the 48 contiguous US states or the District of Columbia. They must also have at least one in-feed Instagram post or Reel published between 9 November 2025 and 9 November 2026.

The winning couple must also obtain a California marriage licence by 12 February 2027, pass background checks, and participate in publicity activities, including wedding filming for the brand's marketing materials. The company expects to notify the selected winner on or around 14 December, giving the couple approximately two months to prepare for the ceremony.

Social Media Reacts to Super Bowl and Valentine's Day Overlap

The contest coincides with the first Super Bowl scheduled for Valentine's Day. Super Bowl LXI will take place on 14 February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with JAY-Z confirmed to headline the halftime show.

Meanwhile, social media users joked about the clash between football and romance. 'I'm not sure this is good for anyone,' one X user quipped. Another wrote, 'Super Bowl on Valentine's? Peak relationship apocalypse incoming,' urging women to 'demand a halftime proposal.'