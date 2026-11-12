Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell has been named in a New York Times report as scrutiny surrounding Jensen Huang continues. The allegations have not been proven, and neither Powell nor Nvidia has publicly commented on the claims.

Huang acknowledged in a message to employees on 8 November that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Since then, the attention has shifted to Nvidia's leadership, with reports suggesting the chipmaker's board is weighing Huang's future as its chief executive.

New Report Fuels Fresh Questions

The New York Times reported on 11 November that Huang allegedly had a relationship with Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. The paper cited five current or former employees, none of whom were named.

The article alleged that the pair were seen being affectionate at a hotel during a company conference in March. Nvidia, Huang and Powell have not confirmed the allegations. The Times reported that Huang ended a call with one of its reporters after saying they should not speak directly.

Who Is Kimberly Powell?

Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and has led its healthcare business since 2017. She is reportedly one of about 60 executives who report directly to Huang.

In a post on X, CNN correspondent Meg Tirrell said organisers of the Milken Future of Health Summit had informed her that Powell had cancelled a scheduled appearance at the event, where Tirrell was due to moderate a panel featuring the Nvidia executive. No reason has been given for the cancellation. Neither Powell nor Nvidia had issued a statement on the allegations at the time of writing.

How the Wider Controversy Unfolded

On 8 November, Huang wrote to employees, 'I was unfaithful to my wife,' and apologised. He did not name Alice Huang, an executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed.

Nvidia's board subsequently launched an independent investigation, which Huang says he supports. Huang later pulled out of speaking slots at the ElevenLabs Summit and the Anthropic CEO Forum. US President Donald Trump described him as 'a fine person' and said he should stay on as chief executive.

Separate reports have alleged that US officials suspect Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence. Those claims remain unproven, and Nvidia's board has stated it has 'no reason to believe' national security or company secrets were compromised.

Could Huang Be Ousted as Nvidia CEO?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nvidia's board is preparing to discuss Huang's future, while Bloomberg says the company is working with an outside firm. Neither report is confirmed, and no decision has been announced.

Investors have shown signs of concern. Nvidia shares rose 2.92% on 11 November, then slid about 7% in after-hours trading after reports about Powell were published. Analysts remain divided. Bernstein and Baird have downgraded the stock, while Raymond James kept its Strong Buy rating.

What's Next for Nvidia?

The independent investigation remains ongoing. Political pressure is also building, with three Republican committee chairs requesting a closed-door briefing from Huang, according to multiple reports.

The stakes are high because Huang leads one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Any change in leadership could have implications well beyond Nvidia, particularly across the artificial intelligence sector.

Until Nvidia or those named speak publicly, the claims involving Powell remain allegations rather than established facts.