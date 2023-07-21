Elon Musk's recently-launched AI company, xAI, will work with Twitter and Tesla to examine the universe. Taking to Twitter on July 12, Musk announced the formation of xAI, listing 12 industry experts as the first employees.

Artificial Intelligence is taking the world by storm since it can help professionals handle various activities more quickly. For instance, AI can come in handy for editing photos, videos, word documents, and more. Understandably, Musk is sparing no effort to cash in on the technology's skyrocketing popularity.

However, the 52-year-old business magnate is not the only one who has shown interest in AI. In fact, big tech companies like Microsoft and Google are making great strides forward in AI advancements. Musk had shown interest in the AI industry even a few years back.

Worth reading Superintelligence by Bostrom. We need to be super careful with AI. Potentially more dangerous than nukes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2014

Aside from making a lot of comments about AI, Musk was one of the first investors in one of the world's leading AI labs, DeepMind. He even helped set up the OpenAI research lab. Just two months after Google acquired DeepMind, Musk warned that AI is "potentially more dangerous than nukes." Still, he decided to venture into this booming AI sector.

Elon Musk sheds light on the future of xAI

However, the goal of Musk's AI startup, according to its official website, is "to understand the true nature of the universe." Musk shed some more light on the future plans of his AI company during Friday's Twitter Spaces audio session. The Tesla CEO has now confirmed that xAI will collaborate with the automaker on the silicon, as well as the AI software front.

In addition to this, the top executive said xAI will use Twitter data to train "maximally curious" artificial intelligence systems and products. However, it is unclear whether X Corp. will charge for access to Twitter's APIs. A report by Gagadget suggests Musk also claimed that AI developers worldwide have used Twitter data for training.

However, Musk did not provide any evidence to support this claim. Despite the lack of evidence, he went on to accuse some companies of "illegally" using his microblogging website's data for training purposes. Also, he did not mention which laws they have broken. Nevertheless, he pointed out that Twitter revenue has dropped 50 per cent, and the cash flow is still negative.

While Musk believes Twitter's dataset can be used to train text and graphical models, AI systems require higher-end data. The popular visionary hopes xAI can follow in the footsteps of DeepMind, which has a reputation for using reinforcement learning.

Musk says xAI will be more trustworthy than Bard, ChatGPT

Musk didn't shy away from stating that his AI company's language model will not be "politically correct." In fact, he believes that the AI tool is likely to provide controversial answers that will be objectively correct. This statement aligns with Musk's stance against progressive values. Also, he claims xAI will be more reliable than the companies behind Bard and ChatGPT AI bots.

He explained why xAI will be better than its biggest rivals. Musk said he is training the new AI system to be "maximally curious." As a result, the AI's behaviour will naturally align with human values. This will also minimise the potential risks as far as its development is concerned. During the recent Twitter Spaces, Musk said his AI system will not restrict people from getting answers to controversial questions.

He believes there's significant danger in restricting the AI from saying what it really wanted. So, Musk will allow the AI to say what it wants to, even if the answer sparks some criticism. Other AI tools including Bard and ChatGPT avoid giving controversial answers. Back in April, Insider reported that xAI bought 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units). It is worth noting that these hardware components play vital roles in the development and operation of advanced AI systems.

Musk has also shown interest in developing TruthGPT, an AI chatbot. However, this AI bot will not bear any resemblance to Google's Bard or OpenAI's ChatGPT. At the time, the billionaire touted TruthGPT as the "maximum truth-seeking AI focused on understanding the universe. " xAI plans to use Tesla's driving data to develop technology that understands the physical world beyond the internet.