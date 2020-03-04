Old photos of Elon Musk and Amber Heard taken when they were dating raised suspicions that the actress also physically abused him during their relationship, as she did with Johnny Depp.

The unearthed pictures show the Tesla founder sporting a bruise and a cut under his right eye. The shiner is clearly visible despite the different angles the images were taken.

In the photos, Musk and Heard were walking together holding hands, although a source claimed the gesture is just a front and that they were only keeping up with appearances. The "Aquaman" actress also did not look too happy in the pictures.

According to Sausage Roll, the images were taken after they split, and before news of their breakup made headlines. Musk reportedly called it quits with Heard because he could no longer take her "manipulative and selfish behaviour."

"He ended it a week ago. He'd heard certain things about her behaviour that didn't sit well with him," the source said, adding, "Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon's back in Los Angeles while she's licking her wounds in Australia."

The appearance of the bruise led fans to suspect that Heard was also physically violent towards Musk during their short-lived relationship. She may have struck him too, just like how she admitted to hitting her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the leaked audio recordings. Netizens believe that she may have hit Musk during a fit of rage after he broke up with her.

Musk and Heard dated for under a year after she filed for divorce from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. There were rumours though, that they were already seeing each other while she was still married to Depp.

The pictures may be even more damaging to Heard's reputation amid her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband. Depp filed a defamation suit against her, and belied her claims that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The pictures come following leaked audio recordings of her conversations with Depp revealed that she turned physically violent during their arguments. So much so, that the actor had to leave to avoid turning their room into a "crime scene." As for Musk, he is said to be a relaxed person and avoids drama at all cost. He is not the confrontational type, so there is no way of confirming if he was also a victim of Heard's alleged physical violence.