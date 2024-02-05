A new report has raised concerns regarding a potential culture of drug use within Elon Musk's social and professional circles.

A report from The Wall Street Journal suggests board members and directors of Musk's various companies stayed close to the billionaire by participating or enabling his substance use.

This isn't the first time a report has raised questions about the involvement of board members in activities related to Musk's personal conduct. An earlier report indicated that some executives and board members fear Musk's use of illicit drugs.

Citing people who either witnessed the drug use or were briefed about it, The Journal reported that Musk has been using a wide range of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and magic mushrooms.

It doesn’t matter how smart you are if you’re snorting coke and ketamine while tripping on LSD all the time.



Elon Musk is an evident drug addict who too many people have invested in to let fail.



You can’t make someone go get help, especially those surrounded by yes men and… pic.twitter.com/iNEWUxv7zK — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 4, 2024

The report further claims the tech mogul was spotted taking ketamine, a drug which he obtained by prescription.

The eyewitnesses also noted that other directors, Antonio Gracias and Steve Jurvetson, have consumed drugs with Musk. Reportedly, Musk and other people close to him including his brother Kimbal Musk, attend parties at Hotel El Ganzo located in Mexico's San José del Cabo.

Aside from this, Musk reportedly attended a party in the Hollywood Hills in late 2022 where he consumed a liquid form of ecstasy from a water bottle.

Top executives at Tesla and Space X used drugs with Elon Musk for fear of upsetting him and losing social capital



This is reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources.



The sources said that Musk took drugs with Tesla board member and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, with… pic.twitter.com/NYwq1bn45R — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 4, 2024

The report suggests Musk's closest business associates do not refuse to use drugs with him because they fear they might lose their wealth and social status by upsetting the 52-year-old business magnate. This is despite the fact that his position as the world's richest person was jeopardised after a court decision to invalidate his $55 billion (£43.33 billion) compensation package from Tesla.

Elon Musk's response

While Musk is still mum on the latest report, the SpaceX chief has previously indicated that he has been undergoing drug tests since 2018. "Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do 3 years of random drug testing.



Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird 💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2024

"If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them," he added.

Following the report, which could end up putting Musk's security clearance and the lucrative government SpaceX contracts in jeopardy, NASA said in a statement: "The agency does not have evidence of noncompliance from SpaceX on how the company addresses the drug- and alcohol-free workforce regulations".

… while simultaneously leading Tesla to be the world’s most valuable car company (Model Y is the selling vehicle on Earth) and SpaceX to be the world’s most valuable space company (~80% of all payload to orbit last year).



Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024

The Journal reported that a former director at Tesla was so concerned about the billionaire's drug use that she decided not to stand for reelection to Tesla's board. Likewise, SpaceX executives were also worried Musk was on drugs during a "cringe-worthy" all-hands meeting, as per a WSJ report.

Aside from arriving nearly an hour late for the abovementioned meeting, the report claims Musk was rambling and slurring his words for about 15 minutes before the spacecraft manufacturer's president took over the meeting.