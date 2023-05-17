Twitter CEO Elon Musk is known for his often-controversial stand on things, and he has now initiated another debate by expressing his opinion on remote work options.

Musk has called the work-from-home option "morally wrong" and "bulls***." He thinks remote work does not enhance productivity and that working in an office accomplishes more.

He went on to tell people who have been working from home to get out of their "la-la-land." The revelation came during Musk's interview with CNBC.

He said: "I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, 'Let them eat cake,' It's not just a productivity thing, I think it's morally wrong."

"People servicing cars, building houses, making the food, making all the things that people consume. It's messed up to assume that, yes, they have to go to work, but you don't," he added.

Now, this may come as a shock to some, but this is not the first time Musk has expressed his dislike for the remote work options available to some people. One of the first things that he did after taking over as CEO of Twitter was to scrap the company's work-from-home policy.

He is also not a favourite of his former and current employees, who have often spoken out against their employer.

He not only scrapped the work-from-home policy, but also implemented longer working hours, and fired half of the company's 7,500 staff. Even the backlash from his followers, whose opinions he seems to value, could not force him to undo the decisions.

@elonmusk if you think work from home is "morally wrong" , so is firing people just before Christmas holidays and leaving them in a state where they can't afford food .. selective with our morals .. are we? — Vivek V (@DaYwAlK3r666) May 17, 2023

Several reports earlier this year also claimed that he once asked some of the Twitter employees to nominate their best colleagues or teammates for promotions and then replaced them with these nominees.

Musk reportedly believed that these senior executives were overpaid and were not contributing enough to the company's success.

He has been on a firing spree ever since he started running Twitter. The senior employees who have been sacked by Musk include the CEO, CFO, and policy head of the company. Musk's management style has not been appreciated by most, including former and current employees. Many of them have taken to Twitter to question him and his policies.

One of his employees even claimed that he tried to sell office plants to staff in a bid to "boost revenue." The claims were made by an anonymous Twitter employee during an interview with the BBC. He added that Musk even fired the company's cleaning and catering staff. He still works as an engineer at the firm.

He also asked Twitter to commit to a "hardcore" culture or leave with severance pay. He said that the company "will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

The email did not go down well with Twitter employees, and hundreds of them resigned from the company in the following weeks.

In one of his interviews, he admitted to having managed to anger hundreds of people since his latest acquisition. Musk even expressed fears for his life. He said that the risk of something bad happening to him or him getting shot is "quite significant."

"It's not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen ... There's definitely some risk there," Musk said.

Even though most of his decisions concerning Twitter have been met with significant disapproval from his employees, that has not deterred him from taking the actions he deems right for the company.

He has now appointed Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO. She was the former advertising head of NBCUniversal and will be taking over within a few weeks. It now remains to be seen if Yaccarino manages to keep things in order and, at the same time, keep Musk happy and Twitter profitable.