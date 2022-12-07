Billionaire Elon Musk always manages to grab media attention for his antics. He has now hit the headlines for reportedly converting a few rooms at Twitter headquarters into bedrooms.

The rooms have been furnished with mattresses, curtains, and work monitors and are meant to be used by the remaining "hardcore" staffers. In the last few weeks, the company has turned several conference rooms into makeshift bedrooms for employees.

"It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up," a Twitter employee told Forbes. It added that one of the rooms had bright orange carpeting, a bed, a wooden bedside table, a table lamp and two office armchairs.

This comes after Musk, in a letter last month, asked employees to commit to a "hardcore" culture or leave with severance pay.

He said that the company "will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

The email did not go down well with Twitter employees, and hundreds of them resigned from the company in the following weeks. Musk has come under fire for the changes he has been introducing at the company since he bought it for $44 billion late last month.

He scrapped the work-from-home policy, implemented longer working hours, and fired half of the company's 7,500 staff. He also slammed Twitter's spending and work culture, stating that the company needs steep cost cuts.

Musk is also aware of the fact that he has managed to anger hundreds of people since his latest acquisition. He recently said that the risk of something bad happening to him or him getting shot is "quite significant."

"Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant. It's not that hard to kill somebody if you wanted to, so hopefully they don't, and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen ... There's definitely some risk there," Musk said.