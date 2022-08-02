Impressing your parents is not an easy task, not even for someone as successful as Elon Musk, whose father recently said that he is not proud of his billionaire son.

The confession from Elon's father, Errol Musk, came during a 20-minute interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

When he was asked whether he was proud of his 51-year-old son, Errol Musk replied: "No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something."

Errol has three children from his first wife Maye Musk-Elon, Tosca, and Kimbal. He added that the three of them had travelled the world with him when they were little. "They've seen a lot of things, and we've done a lot of things together," he said, adding, "But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

He also spoke about how his son is unable to enjoy his success because he "feels like he's behind schedule."

"Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago," the elder Musk added. He spoke about how his son wanted to launch SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft a long time ago.

He also told the radio show that he is, in fact, worried about the SpaceX CEO not being able to find a life partner who would give up her career for him.

"He (Elon) has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy," said Errol. The Tesla CEO has several children from four different women, but is currently single.

The not-so-proud father did not shy away from commenting on his son's physical appearance and said that "Elon is very strong-built but he's been eating badly." He suggested that the world's richest man should perhaps take diet pills.

When he was asked if he drives a Tesla or not, Errol Musk admitted that he has a number of luxury cars but he does not own a Tesla.

He then goes on to speak about Elon's younger brother, Kimbal, stating that the latter was his "pride and joy." Kimbal, 49, is a restauranteur, chef, and entrepreneur. He owns "The Kitchen Restaurant Group," which runs community restaurants in Colorado, Chicago, and Indianapolis. He is also a major stakeholder in Tesla.