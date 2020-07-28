Elsa Pataky shared a memorable albeit quite scary experience of being trapped inside her car while trying to pass a flooded road in Byron Bay on Monday.

The 44-year old said she was confident that she could just drive away from the flood, but apparently, this was not the case. The actress took a video of her experience and shared it on her Instagram Story and the clip has since made the rounds online.

In it, she can be seen sitting on the driver's seat as she surveyed her surroundings and tried to find a way out of the mess she is in. Pataky is surrounded by water which she said is a result of two days of rain.

"A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross," she captioned the video along with "Good job Elsa," and "Help Me."

As she looked around her, she can be heard saying, "Oh God, what am I doing?" She then thought of getting out of the car through the window and wade through the flood.

"My only option, through the window," she wrote and she did get out and waded through what appeared to be shallow waters.

Thankfully, rescue came. Her husband Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, arrived just in time to help. He came with a few other guys who probably helped moved her stranded car.

"What would I do without you guys," Pataky told them.

A fan shared Pataky's video and a few others asked where her husband was at the moment.

"Where is Thor when you need him," one user jokingly asked alluding to Hemsworth's role as Thor, the God of Thunder, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think he is searching for his hammer," another user replied.

Where was the mighty man? Well done," one fan commented and another added, "What about God of thunder?"

Hemsworth does not seem to be in the video. Although the other man with his back to the camera and who is already wading through the flooded road could be the actor himself. Pataky and Hemsworth have been spending most of their time in the actor's home country of Australia especially now amid the pandemic.