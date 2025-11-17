After his victory at Thrilla Manila 2, Eman Bacosa Pacquiao has been making waves on social media and even appeared on Jessica Soho's show, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, where he opened up about his past and his father, Manny Pacquiao—explaining how he has finally fully acknowledged him and received his support in his boxing journey.

But the young boxer not only shared the hardships he faced; he also paid a heartfelt tribute to the man who raised him and treated him like his own child, Ramir Sultan Dino.

Who is Ramir Sultan Dino?

Ramir Sultan Dino is the man Eman's mother, Joanna Bacosa, is married to. He was actually Eman's second stepfather, following a man whom the young boxer described as violent—a gambling addict and alcoholic who used to beat him and his three siblings.

After Joanna separated from that man, she met Dino and eventually married him. It was then that Eman and his siblings finally experienced real fatherly love.

Eman shared that Dino became his first boxing coach and was the one who supported his passion from the beginning. When the family moved to Japan in 2012, Eman was only nine years old. Despite Joanna's objections to boxing because of its dangers, Dino quietly nurtured the boy's dream.

'My dad and I used to sneak out so I could train after school,' Eman recalled in the interview.

He also shared his mother's reaction when she eventually found out: 'We would train at night, and she'd confront us, saying, "What are you doing with my child?"'

Dino did not initially know who Eman's biological father was, but still treated him as his own—even supporting Eman's dream of becoming a boxer.

Dino cared for Eman and his siblings for a decade as if they were his own children, before Manny Pacquiao fully and legally acknowledged Eman when they returned to the Philippines in 2022.

Eman's Heartfelt Tribute to Stepfather

In the interview, Eman shared an emotional tribute to Dino.

Eman admitted that he longed for a father growing up: 'I've always longed for my father's love ever since I was a child. I barely knew him [Manny Pacquiao]. I used to pray, "Lord, I hope I could spend just one whole day with him — or even just a short moment," when I was still young.'

But after his mother married Dino, Eman said he finally gained a true father figure. He praised his stepdad, saying he owes much of the man he is today to Dino.

'He taught us how to be real, decent people — how to show respect,' Eman said.

'He became our father figure, the one who raised us. That's when we truly felt what it's like to have a real father — someone who shows genuine love,' he continued.

Internet Priased Dino

The internet has showered praise on Dino, saying he was the one who truly stood as a father to Eman during the years when Pacquiao had not yet fully acknowledged him.

One Reddit user said, 'It's easy to be a father, but it takes a man to be a dad — especially to a kid he doesn't own biologically. Respect to you, sir.'

Another user posted a picture with the caption, 'I'm not the stepfather, I'm the father that stepped up,' describing Dino.

Eman's Plan In The Future

Eman continues to strive toward his dream of becoming like his father, legendary world champion Manny Pacquiao. He recently signed a contract with Sparkle to enter the entertainment industry while continuing to pursue his boxing career.

As Eman moves further into his boxing and showbiz career, his journey reflects not only his growing bond with Manny Pacquiao but also the steady foundation built by Ramir Sultan Dino. Whether inside the ring or outside it, both fathers now play defining roles in shaping his future.