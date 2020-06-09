Emily Giffin admits that she went too far with her criticism of Meghan Markle on social media and said she was being mean to the Duchess.

In May, the Duchess of Sussex raised awareness and funds for Save the Children UK by sharing a video of herself reading the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!" to her son Archie to mark his first birthday. Prince Harry could be heard in the background laughing as he took the video.

View this post on Instagram

â€œDuck! Rabbit!â€ by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closuresÂ @savethechildrenÂ andÂ @nokidhungryÂ have a new fundÂ @SAVEWITHSTORIESÂ to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do bestâ€”and alsoâ€”with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our websiteâ€”link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimumâ€”together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

The clip received different reactions: some praised and complimented Meghan on how she juggled reading to Archie while keeping him entertained. Albeit, there were also those who criticised her efforts and one of those critics was Giffin.

The "Something Borrowed" author wrote some nasty words and called the former "Suits" star "phony" and "unmaternal." She also accused Meghan of poorly playing the role of a mother. She even wrote, "Happy birthday Archie. Go away, Megan [sic]" and her comments became viral after they were captured and retweeted by "Royally Obsessed" podcast co-host Kaitlin Menza.

Giffin talked about her comments to Meghan Markle's video with Archie in a recent interview with the Associated Press. She admitted that her response was uncalled for and that they were simply mean.

"Well, you know, there's one thing to have, you know, to in general have legitimate criticisms of people, but that's a whole other thing," Giffin said adding, "My comments were not legitimate. They were just mean, so that's sort of two separate things."

"I mean, I do think it's OK that there's this whole idea of is it ever OK to criticize one another? You know, as women or as is people like should we just never get to criticize? And I think we can go too far with that," she explained.

The "All We Ever Wanted" writer explained that "Women treat each other as women with kid gloves, especially when criticized." She reasoned that "criticism is legitimate" then reiterated that her criticisms of Meghan Markle were not.

This is the second time that Giffin apologised for her rude words about Meghan Markle. Shortly after she received backlash from her comments, she took to Instagram to write a lengthy apology.

View this post on Instagram

I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if Iâ€™m confiding directly with close friends. Further, Iâ€™m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and Harry wed. To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her. Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race. Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today. I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.

A post shared by Emily Giffin (@emilygiffinauthor) on

Emily Giffin
Emily Giffin admits that her criticisms of Meghan Markle were mean. Emily Giffin/ Instagram