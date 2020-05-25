More than a decade ago, Eminem had an ugly addiction with drugs where he was popping 90 pills a day. After suffering an overdose, the rapper worked hard to bring his life on track and celebrated 12-years of sobriety last month.

Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has had a long battle with drugs and obesity before he decided to retrospect his health. The award-winning artist once admitted that he weighed close to 230 pounds due to overeating as he was trying to fill the pain with food, reports Mirror.

Eminem explained that he would take 60 Valium and 30 Vicodin pills a day, which ultimately left him with a hole in his stomach. The rapper would then eat constantly to fill the void and avoid a stomach ache, which ultimately left him overweight.

"The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating and eating badly," he said during a chat with Men's Journal in 2015.

In 2007, when the Grammy-winner was at the peak of his addiction, he overdosed on methadone and was warned by the doctors that he was about "two hours" away from dying. The doctors also told him that the dosage he took was the equivalent of four bags of heroin.

After surviving his battle with the drugs, Eminem actively participated in keeping others informed about the harmful effects of doing drugs. The "Godzilla" singer revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that he keeps some of his writings from the time he was addicted as a reminder of the four-year-long stretch of writer's block given to him by "Ambien" addiction.

He remained vocal about his journey from addiction to sobriety, and also appeared in the documentary "How To Make Money Selling Drugs" in 2013 where he explained how his addiction escalated. In the documentary, the 47-year-old explained that he doesn't really remember when he fell into the trap. "I don't know at what point exactly it started to be a problem. I just remember liking it more and more," he shared.