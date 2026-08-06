Kurupt has revealed that Eminem secretly paid for his rehab after years of alcohol addiction led to seizures and a coma that lasted nearly three weeks.

The Dogg Pound rapper, whose real name is Ricardo Emmanuel Brown, shared the story during a new appearance on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning.

Kurupt, 53, said his drinking had reached a life-threatening point before he finally entered treatment. He suffered multiple seizures and was later placed in a coma for almost three weeks.

The rapper had previously spoken about two back-to-back seizures forcing him to confront his alcoholism. But his latest interview revealed how serious the situation became behind the scenes. It also showed who stepped in when he needed help most.

Dr Dre Offered Support First

Kurupt said Dr Dre contacted him during the crisis and offered encouragement rather than judgement.

'It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things,' Kurupt said. 'He was just giving me that game.'

That call appeared to open the door for more direct help from Eminem, who quietly arranged treatment and covered the cost. According to Kurupt, Dre later told him that Eminem wanted to place him with people he trusted and keep the rehab stay private.

Eminem Paid for Private Rehab

Kurupt said Eminem offered to fund a discreet treatment facility where he could recover away from public attention.

'And it was Em who came to the table like, 'I'm gonna put Kurupt with my folks, and I'm going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy [himself] and be out the way. Nobody will know he's there,'' Kurupt recalled.

The rapper said the gesture hit him deeply because it came without warning and without any demand for attention.

'You know, these things cost bread, so Em put the cheese up for it and said, 'Tell Kurupt I love him,'' he said.

Kurupt added that Dre relayed the message before connecting him with Eminem's team.

'That was real special to me,' he said. 'I appreciate both of them so much.'

Eminem and Kurupt have long shared mutual respect. The former famously named Kurupt among the greatest rappers of all time in his 2002 track 'Till I Collapse,' placing him in a list of elite emcees who shaped his own view of hip-hop.

That history made the private intervention even more meaningful. For Kurupt, Eminem was not just another celebrity offering words from a distance. He was someone who understood addiction and knew how serious recovery could be.

Eminem's Own Sobriety Journey

Eminem has been open about his own battle with substance abuse. The Detroit rapper nearly died from a methadone overdose in 2007 before entering recovery. He became sober in April 2008 and marked 18 years of sobriety in 2026.

In his 2025 documentary STANS, Eminem said he reached a point after the overdose where he knew he had to change.

'I'm going to die if I don't do something,' he recalled thinking at the time.

He later said he stopped feeling ashamed of sobriety and began treating it as a strength.