Rapper 50 Cent has responded to renewed attention surrounding an alleged leaked recording involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Daphne Joy and Sly Diggler, as the material continues circulating across entertainment coverage and prompting renewed scrutiny of statements linked to the individuals involved.

Daphne Joy, previously identified in entertainment reporting as a model, actress and entrepreneur and the mother of 50 Cent's son Sire, has been the subject of renewed public interest amid the resurfacing controversy, according to background reporting compiled by People.

'She's Not a Victim' Instagram Post Resurfaces

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's Instagram post referencing Daphne Joy has resurfaced following renewed coverage of the controversy. According to LadBible, the post included the line: 'She's not a victim, SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it's fine.' The statement was originally shared in relation to concerns about his son, Sire, and has since been widely recirculated as reporting around the alleged recording continues.

A separate Instagram post referencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs also circulated, which included the phrase: 'free diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL.'

50 Cent's Blistering Response to Daphne Joy

50 Cent has been reported to have addressed the renewed circulation of the alleged footage involving Daphne Joy and Sean 'Diddy' Combs. His comments focused on the impact on his family, particularly his son, rather than the content of the recording. The remarks have previously circulated during earlier phases of the dispute and have resurfaced as the situation continues to draw attention.

An alleged explicit recording involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Daphne Joy and Sly Diggler has circulated online, prompting renewed coverage from entertainment outlets. As reported by Hindustan Times, the material spread rapidly after resurfacing across platforms, triggering questions about its origin and authenticity. The report notes that circulation has intensified scrutiny of Combs amid wider legal and reputational issues already surrounding him.

Sly Diggler Statement Adds to Coverage

Read more Daphne Joy Says 'I Was Blackmailed' Amid Growing Controversy Over Alleged Diddy Tape Daphne Joy Says 'I Was Blackmailed' Amid Growing Controversy Over Alleged Diddy Tape

Sly Diggler has been identified in connection with the alleged recording and has commented on its circulation. According to LadBible, he acknowledged the spread of the material while distancing himself from its release. His remarks have been included in ongoing coverage examining how the footage surfaced and how it has circulated online.

Daphne Joy Statement and Blackmail Claims

Daphne Joy has also been reported to have addressed the situation following the circulation of the alleged footage. According to The Jasmine Brand, she claimed she had been 'blackmailed' and filmed without consent, stating she 'almost gave in' before refusing. She said the material was later 'sold to a giant media outlet,' which contacted her before release, a moment she described as overwhelming, adding 'it was the first time I ever fainted in my life.'

She further stated the outlet ultimately chose not to proceed after identifying the content as linked to 'revenge p*rn and an extortion scheme.' Reflecting on the incident, she said she once 'just wanted my man... to be happy and satisfied... even if that meant breaking my own boundaries,' later describing it as 'far from love.' She added that rewatching the footage was 'triggering and painful,' saying, 'My heart is breaking as I type this,' while noting she is now focusing on healing and rebuilding self-trust.