Jay-Z and Eminem are finally set to appear on the same track for the first time in 25 years, but fans expecting a long-awaited lyrical sequel to 'Renegade' are in for a surprise. Despite the excitement sparked by their names appearing together on a new album tracklist, the two rap icons reportedly do not exchange verses on the song. Instead, their involvement is limited to an interlude paying tribute to hip-hop legend Rakim.

The unexpected detail has sparked confusion and debate online, with many fans initially convinced that a full-scale reunion between the two would deliver a modern-day version of their 2001 classic. Instead, early reports suggest the moment is more symbolic than competitive, shifting attention away from Jay-Z and Eminem's long-awaited pairing and toward Rakim's influence on hip-hop history.

Fans Thought 'Renegade 2.0' Was Coming

Excitement began after executive producer Matthew 'M80' Markoff shared a handwritten tracklist for an upcoming collaborative album featuring Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa. On the list, both Jay-Z and Eminem were credited on the sixth track, immediately triggering speculation of a major reunion.

Within hours, social media platforms lit up with references to 'Renegade,' the 2001 collaboration from Jay-Z's The Blueprint that remains one of hip-hop's most debated tracks. Fans revived long-running discussions about which rapper delivered the stronger verse, with many assuming a sequel or modern follow-up was finally arriving.

However, that excitement quickly shifted once further details emerged.

The Truth Behind the Track Shocked Fans

According to Yahoo Entertainment and USA Today reporting, executive producer Matthew 'M80' Markoff, Jay-Z and Eminem do not have verses on the song. Instead, the track is structured as an interlude dedicated to honouring Rakim's legacy and influence on hip-hop.

Exactly how the two artists appear has not been fully detailed, but the segment is described as a tribute moment rather than a traditional collaboration. The revelation left many fans disappointed, particularly those expecting a direct lyrical exchange between two of rap's most iconic figures.

Online reactions reflected the split in expectations, with some users celebrating any shared appearance between Jay-Z and Eminem, while others questioned whether an interlude truly qualifies as a reunion at all.

Eminem Camp Raises Questions Over Involvement

Adding further uncertainty, a representative for Eminem told Rolling Stone that there had been no outreach made to the rapper's team regarding the Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa project.

The statement did not directly deny Eminem's involvement, but it raised fresh questions about how the collaboration was arranged and whether his appearance is fully confirmed. Representatives for Jay-Z and Rakim have not publicly commented.

The lack of clarity has intensified online debate, with fans split between viewing it as a confirmed reunion or a premature listing on an early track reveal.

Why 'Renegade' Still Defines the Moment

Much of the anticipation stems from the legacy of 'Renegade,' the only widely recognised collaboration between Jay-Z and Eminem. Released in 2001 on The Blueprint, the track became a defining moment in hip-hop and sparked decades of debate over which rapper outshone the other.

Because of that history, even a shared credit between the two artists carries significant cultural weight. The 25-year gap has only amplified expectations that any reunion would involve a direct lyrical face-off or new verses.

Rakim's Legacy at the Centre of It All

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Despite the focus on Jay-Z and Eminem, the project is ultimately built around Rakim's influence on hip-hop. Widely regarded as one of the genre's most important pioneers, Rakim helped redefine rap lyricism and inspired generations of artists who followed.

According to Markoff, the interlude featuring Jay-Z and Eminem serves as a tribute to that legacy and leads into Rakim's first self-produced solo track in more than 15 years. The album also includes appearances from Snoop Dogg, KRS-One, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Buckshot and Daz Dillinger.

The project is positioned as a cross-generational celebration of hip-hop history rather than a conventional collaboration album.

A Reunion: But Not the One Fans Expected

While Jay-Z and Eminem's names appearing together marks their first shared project credit in 25 years, the reality is more restrained than fans initially believed. Instead of trading verses as they did on 'Renegade,' their appearance reportedly forms part of a tribute to Rakim rather than a direct collaboration.

For fans hoping for a full sequel to one of hip-hop's most debated collaborations, the wait continues. But even in a limited form, the pairing remains one of the most closely watched moments in hip-hop this year.