Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly sitting in a US federal prison but still believes President Donald Trump will eventually grant him a pardon despite Trump already rejecting an initial plea for clemency earlier this year.

For context, Diddy, 56, is serving a 50‑month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, following a high‑profile federal case that also included racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

He was acquitted of the more serious counts in July 2025, but has remained behind bars while his legal team pursues an expedited appeal and quietly tests every possible route, including the most political one of all, a presidential pardon from Trump, 80.

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Why Diddy Still Thinks Donald Trump Might Save Him

The news came after the New York Times reported in January that Donald Trump himself confirmed Diddy had asked for a pardon "through a letter", and that he would not be granting the request. That seemed, on paper, to slam the door shut.

Yet insiders quoted by Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack insist the music mogul is not treating it as a final verdict. One source said: 'Diddy thinks Trump respects fighters. As long as Trump is in the White House, he believes there's still a chance.'

Another person who spoke to the same gossip outlet described Combs as someone who 'has never been someone who gives up' and who 'always believes there's another move left to make.' It is classic Diddy mythology, the self‑made hustler who assumes the game is never really over.

A third source linked his optimism directly to his long‑standing fascination with Donald Trump, years before the White House. 'Diddy was fascinated by Trump,' a former associate claimed. 'He viewed him as the ultimate dealmaker and loved the larger‑than‑life image he created.'

Shuter, who has previously worked for Combs, added his own unverified take, saying the Bad Boy Records founder 'has always been drawn to people who think big, move fast, and refuse to accept limits.' That is opinion rather than fact, but it matches the way Diddy has long tried to frame himself.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the anonymous claims about Combs' current thinking, so take everything lightly. What is clear from the record is that Trump has, at least once, said no.

A Handwritten Plea, A Public 'No' From Donald Trump

For starters, there were initially conflicting reports over whether Diddy had even formally sought a pardon. Those doubts faded when Trump acknowledged in January that he had received a handwritten plea 'through a letter.'

Other reports, citing unnamed insiders, has claimed that the note was passed to Trump at the White House by boxer Mike Tyson on Combs' behalf. That detail has not been confirmed by the White House and should be treated as unverified.

What is on the record is Trump's response. Asked whether he would extend clemency to Diddy, Trump said he would not. Later, when pressed on whether a pardon was 'more likely a no,' he replied: 'I'd say so.'

Even so, Diddy and his camp are said to be reading Trump's broader record on pardons as a reason not to abandon hope completely. In 2025, the Trump administration issued pardons or forms of leniency to several high‑profile figures, including reality television couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, rapper NBA YoungBoy, actor and comedian Jay Johnston and former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. Those decisions, splashed across headlines at the time, helped fuel speculation that Combs might someday join the list.

The White House has not issued any further formal comment on the possibility of a Diddy pardon.

Diddy's Criminal Case And Countdown To Release

For context, Diddy's legal troubles have dragged on for years and are still not entirely settled. He was arrested in September 2024 on federal charges that included racketeering conspiracy, s-x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He spent months in federal custody awaiting trial, a steep fall for a man who once rapped about 'Mo' Money, Mo' Problems' from the top of the charts.

In July 2025, a jury acquitted him of the racketeering and sex trafficking counts. However, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and later sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Combs is serving that time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, following a transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His release date has already shifted several times. He was initially due to walk free in June 2028. That date was moved to April 2028, then, according to the Los Angeles Times, brought forward again to 23 February 2028.

None of that alters the fact that he is facing several more years in custody. From a purely legal perspective, his best shot is the expedited appeal that has already been heard by a three‑judge panel, with a decision pending. Yet, if the sources are to be believed, Diddy is also playing the long political game.

Nostalgia, Power And The Trump Connection

In case you missed it, Combs and Donald Trump once moved in many of the same New York circles, popping up at the same parties and celebrity events. Trump later described their past relationship as 'friendly,' while also accusing Combs of making 'terrible statements' about him during his first presidential campaign.

Those cross‑currents, part mutual admiration, part public beef, now feed into Combs' alleged calculation that 'decades of history don't simply disappear overnight,' as one insider put it. Another added that Diddy believes relationships still matter to Trump, perhaps more than ideology.

One unnamed source quoted in a separate report summarised Combs' view of the president like this: 'To Diddy, Trump represented success on the biggest possible scale. It wasn't about ideology. It was about power, ambition, and building an empire.'

That is the fantasy, at least, the idea that the self‑styled empire builder in the White House might one day reach back and rescue a fallen fellow mogul. Whether that survives real‑world politics, and Trump's own public insistence that a pardon is 'more likely a no,' is still very much in doubt.

For now, Diddy waits in Fort Dix, counting down to 2028, pinning part of his hopes on a president who has already said no once and famously hates to look like he is backing down.