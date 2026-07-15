Kim Scott, Eminem's ex-wife, was rushed from her Chesterfield, Michigan home to hospital after a medical emergency on Saturday 11 July, according to reports, with first responders dispatching a person listed as 'Unconscious/Faint' and later classifying the incident as a 'Hemorrhage/Laceration.'

What Happened To Kim Scott

The news came after a string of legal troubles for Scott, who was already facing scrutiny in Macomb County over DUI-related cases. On 24 June, a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to show up for a court hearing in Michigan, with her bond set at $10,000 (£7,458), according to reporting that cited court records.

The latest episode is more worrying because the emergency unfolded at home and ended with Scott being taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, yet her current condition has not been publicly confirmed. That uncertainty matters.

The official record described the call as involving unconsciousness or fainting, while the incident type was logged as a bleeding or cut injury, but no public statement has explained what caused it.

Events Prior To Emergency

To recall, Scott was arrested in Michigan on 14 May on a suspected DUI charge after, according to Chesterfield Township police detective Sgt Joseph Feld, she hit another vehicle while driving near Detroit the previous evening.

No injuries were reported at the time, and police said it was not clear where she was headed. She was later released after booking at Macomb County Jail in Mt Clemens.

Just a few days earlier, she had already been in court on a separate matter and pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident tied to a February crash.

That case, like the later DUI arrest, has kept her in the public eye for the wrong reasons, and the pattern is hard to miss. It is messy stuff, and it has clearly not settled down.

How The Michigan Records Describe The Scene

The Chesterfield Fire and EMS report, as described in the reporting, says first responders got the call around 8 p.m. on Saturday 11 July for a person who was 'Unconscious/Faint.'

The report also noted that Chesterfield police responded alongside emergency medical services, which is the kind of detail that tells you this was not a quiet private matter, despite the celebrity name attached to it.

It was reported, it obtained photos and video showing Scott being wheeled out of her home on a gurney and placed into an ambulance. The photographs have not been independently published here, but the description matches the emergency report's basic outline.

Her status afterwards remains unclear, and that is really the whole story at this point, no matter how much online chatter tries to fill in the blanks.

Why Kim Scott's Case Keeps Drawing Attention

Scott has long been known publicly as the ex-wife of Eminem, the rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers. The pair married twice, first in 1999 and then again in 2006, before divorcing a year later each time, and that history has kept her name in the tabloids whenever something serious happens.

But the bigger issue is not celebrity gossip. It is the combination of health emergency, unresolved legal trouble and a file that already includes allegations of impaired driving.

Police, fire and court records are the only things that actually anchor the story here, and those records show a woman who has been moving from one crisis to another in quick succession.

Her hospitalisation also raises a more awkward question, one that does not get answered by viral clips or breathless headlines. Was this a one-off medical event, or part of a broader decline?

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. For now, the only hard facts are the emergency call, the ambulance, the hospital transfer and the legal cloud already hanging over her. The rest is guesswork, and rather pointless guesswork at that.