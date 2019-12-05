Emma Stone has said yes to a diamond stone on her ring finger.

The "La La Land" star is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Dave McCary. The "Saturday Night Live" writer shared the big news with a picture on Instagram, where his Oscar-winning fiancée is flaunting her biggest smile and an impressive diamond ring. The 34-year-old captioned the image with a simple heart emoji.

Emma Stone and McCary first met in 2016 on the sets of "Saturday Night Live" where the latter was a segment director for a sketch called "Wells for Boys," in which the actress starred. The duo have reportedly been dating since 2017, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. Earlier this year, McCary accompanied the 31-year-old to Screen Actors Guild Award, where Stone was nominated for two awards, for her performances in "Maniac" and "The Favourite."

The couple also made a rare public appearance together at the 2019 Oscars, where Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The lovebirds also recently attended the wedding of Emma's BFF Jennifer Lawrence to Cooke Maroney a few months ago.

However, the story of their proposal might never hit the news, as Stone is not open to discussing her personal life and once told The Wall Street Journal of the speculation about her romantic life: "I understand the interest in it completely because I've had it too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."

Though the actress never spoke about her relationship with McCary, earlier in an interview in August 2018, she opened up about her feelings on starting a family. Stone told Elle, "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

On the professional front, Stone is currently filming a live-action remake of Disney's animated classic 101 Dalmatians, in which she will play the villain Cruella de Vil.