The 2020 Emmy Awards were telecast live on Sunday in an unprecedented virtual ceremony, but it doesn't mean the guests didn't come prepared for their at-home red carpet appearances.

The 72nd Emmy Awards hit the virtual stage on Sunday night with Jimmy Kimmel hosting from an empty theatre and more than 130 cameras spread out around the globe. Celebrities went all-out and put their best foot forward as they walked the red carpet at their homes, backyards, and hotel rooms, adapting to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi slew in a Prada dress as she posed in her backyard, while Regina King went all out in a Schiaparelli Couture dress which she accessorised with Stuart Weitzman sandals, Bondeye earrings, and Nouvel Heritage ring. After sharing pictures of her glam red-carpet outfit, the 49-year-old switched to a fuschia suit paired with a black t-shirt honouring Breonna Taylor when she virtually appeared from her couch to accept her award.

"The Morning Show" star Reese Witherspoon opted for a black dress by Louis Vuitton as she hosted a mini socially-distanced party at her home for her close friends and co-stars where they watched Emmy Awards 2020 together. Her "Little Fires Everywhere" co-star Kerry Washington, who was present at the get-together, stunned in a sparkling dress by Dolce & Gabanna, shoes by Christian Louboutin, and jewellery by Chopard.

Another such socially-distanced get-together was held in Toronto as the cast and nominated team members of "Schitt's Creek" came together to watch the show, flaunting their red carpet looks in front of a floral decor. Catherine O'Hara and Anna Frances wore a dress and suit respectively, both in black colour and by Valentino, while Dan Levy opted for a skirt suit by Thom Browne.

Julia Garner watched the show from her home in a peach dress which she paired with a layered pearl necklace by Chanel. Issa Rae wore a dress by Sergio Hudson, while Yvonne Orji rocked a red dress by Azzi & Osta. Robin Thede wore a mustard dress by Christian Siriano, shoes by Stuart Weitzman, rings by Jennifer Fisher, and earrings by Misho Designs.

Sterling K. Brown made a statement in a 'Black Lives Matter' shirt which he paired with a black suit and watch by Bulgari, while Paul Mescal posed by his stairs in a suit by Louis Vuitton. Billy Porter who is known for his extravagant statement outfits went for a white look by Ashi Studio, and Jeremy Pope posed in front of a white background in a suit by Louis Vuitton, shoes by Christian Louboutin, and watch by Omega.

Mark Duplass mixed fancy and casual by adding a tuxedo jacket over a flannel pajama shirt, while Dylan McDermott appeared alongside his pup in a blue suit. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II kept it classy in a white and black-striped suit as he enjoyed the show and champagne from his couch.

Meanwhile, some decided to stay comfy in their PJs. Jameela Jamil wore a rainbow sequined robe from Markarian NYC over an all-white pyjama set as she posed on her couch. Tituss Burgess found a balance in a cherry-coloured, athleisure-inspired matching set from the Lee Rickie Collection and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

A very few of the A-listers. who got the opportunity to join host Jimmy Kimmel in person at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, showed off their stunning outfits as they walked down a hall covered in golden Emmy Awards. Jennifer Aniston looked gorgeous in a low-cut slinky black gown which she paired with statement silver jewellery and black strappy heels.

"Euphoria" star Zendaya opted for a beautiful black and purple gown by designer Christopher John Rogers, which she teamed with Christian Louboutin shoes, and Bulgari jewellery. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in a plunging gold gown by Alexandre Vauthier which featured a dramatic ruffled skirt and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with shoes by Jimmy Choo, and jewellery by Tiffany & Co.