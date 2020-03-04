Fans would agree that "Empire" season 6 midseason premiere was worth the wait. Episode 11 "Can't Truss Em" unravelled some long-buried secrets from the fan-favourite Cookie Lyon's past. Nevertheless, fans are assured that the series just set the mood and the momentum has started increasing. Next week, "Empire" season 6 episode 12 goes on air and chaos is just about to sputter. Read on to find out more.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" season 6 episode 12. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"Empire" returned with the last-ever midseason premiere. The show opened with an explosive scene wherein Tracy's plan to take Lucious in a murder-suicide, backfired and ended up with her being dead. Meanwhile, Cookie's past came to light about her sister's lover's cold-blooded murder years ago. Meanwhile, we have another candidate in the long list of who-kills-Cookie-and-Lucious mystery. Also, finally, Lucious grants Cookie the divorce she has been beseeching for months.

Moving on to "Empire" season 6 episode 12, it is titled "Talk Less" and Lucious has a new business idea on his mind. According to the official synopsis on Spoiler TV, Lucious is hard at work to find Yana a suitable record deal. He has multiple meetings with label executives which is more like an eye-opener for him when he receives what is described as "surprising feedback."

Meanwhile, Cookie's past catches up with her. She begins to feel the burden of the memories of the secret she has kept under the wraps for so many years. Becky and Giselle's first Bossy Media artist Lala is feeling left out which forces her to take some desperate measures. She makes a daring move taking matters in her own hands. Elsewhere, Andre deals with brownouts and lapses of judgment at Bossy Media as Kingsley continues with his power play.

A promo for the next chapter of the series teases dramatic moments and unexpected surprises. So, fans stay tuned for the remaining nine episodes of the series before "Empire" concludes this summer.

"Empire" season 6 episode 12 airs Tuesday, March 10 on Fox.