After an explosive episode 14, fans are suggested to prepare for an intense "Empire" season 6 episode 15. The next chapter of the series sheds light on Teri and Andre's changing relationship in the wake of Andre's psychological disorder. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming episode of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" season 6 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

In episode 14, the show sheds light on Andre's temper issues and how it is impacting Teri, who is due to wed Andre soon. She realises that she must save herself and her son from Andre's wrath. She has been meeting with Andre's counsellor and has learned there is no way back.

Moving on, the fifteenth episode of the sixth season of "Empire" is titled "Love Me Still" and it follows the events of Andre and Teri's wedding day. As per the official description, things have only become worse for Teri. With the wedding day just around the corner, her fears related to Andre's erratic behaviour begins to surface. She is obviously worried about her and her son's future and must act on a plan that would keep her safe from getting harmed.

In the other aspects of the storyline of episode 15, the show will see Cookie make an unexpected discovery as she investigates Bossy and her financial conditions. Things are not going to stop at that as they begin to get messy when Cookie and Giselle have a showdown.

Elsewhere, Yana finds it hard to resist Lucious, and Maya finds interest in Hakeem.

"As their wedding day arrives, Teri's fears concerning Andre's temper continue to surface. Meanwhile, Cookie finds a shocking discovery while digging into Bossy's finances, which leads to a heated confrontation with Giselle. Then, Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) starts to fall for Lucious again and Maya sets her sights on Hakeem," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, the promo teases an "insane episode" in the history of "Empire". Cookie presents a toast to the newest couple of Empire during the dress rehearsal. At the same time, Teri requests Lucious to help her on the wedding day.

"Empire" season 6 episode 15 airs Tuesday, March 31 on FOX.