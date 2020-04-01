"Empire" season 6 episode 15 focused on the events of Andre and Teri's wedding day. Things got pretty out of hand in a typical 'Lyon' clan manner and ended up in with Andre's psychotic outburst. When the show returns next week with episode 16, fans must prepare to watch the aftermath of the wedding day. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out more.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" season 6 episode 16. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Episode 15 featured Teri and Andre's wedding day. Teri had realised that Andre's temperamental issues could ruin her sons' life. Therefore, she decides to flee before it gets too late. When Andre finds out, he is devastated and had a massive breakdown. The breakdown is so wild that he almost drove Lucious to shoot his son, but he stops before pulling the trigger.

"Empire" season 6 episode 16 is titled "We Got Us" and it is expected to unravel some family drama. After witnessing Andre's ballistic breakdown, the Lyons are shocked and decide to come together to support Andre.

As per the official synopsis for the upcoming segment, Cookie and Lucious are stunned and want to help their son. Therefore, they have him admitted to the same facility as Leah. Meanwhile, Cookie begins to feel the burden of guilt and blames herself for Andre's situation. She wonders how different things would have been if she hadn't gone to prison.

In addition, the show focuses on Becky, Hakeem, and Maya. As Becky struggles to find a balance between her personal and professional life, things begin to get out of hand for her. Elsewhere, Hakeem and Maya take a trip to Vegas and their drunken night gets them in a problem.

The promo for "Empire" season 6 episode 16 is out and it assures that Teri and Andre drama is not yet over. Andre escapes custody to go after Teri for revenge. Cookie is unable to trace her son, who is now at Teri's apartment as he unleashes his fit of rage.

"Empire" season 6 episode 16 airs on Tuesday, April 7 on FOX.