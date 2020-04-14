Fans know that "Empire" season 6 episode 18 will now serve as the season and series finale. The show that was originally planned to conclude with episode 20 this season, will now close the curtains next week due to coronavirus pandemic. So, here is everything you need to know about the final chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Empire" season 6 episode 18. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Coronavirus outbreak has impacted most aspects of life and led to a gradual shutdown of many industries including film and television. Therefore, "Empire" had to suspend the plans of producing it's originally planned series finale episode 20 and end the series early with the eighteenth episode.

"Empire" season 6 episode 18 is titled "Home is On the Way" and it will feature the day of Bossyfest launch. According to the official synopsis, the final chapter will see the Lyons reflect on the past and move towards the future.

During this hour, as the Bossyfest launches and power struggle between the Lyons and others continue to dominate the Empire, Cookie reflects on the events of her life and who she has become. Meanwhile, the show sheds light on Cookie and Lucious' damaged relationship. Lucious finds it hard to contain his feelings for Cookie. Nevertheless, nothing stops him from supporting Yana as she becomes a prominent star in the music industry.

In a twist of events, fans are asked to prepare themselves to see Lyons face the biggest threat of their lives that bring them together for a fight.

Fans are informed that the promo for the finale is not available yet as the post is written ahead of the broadcast of penultimate episode airing Tuesday night. However, it is expected to be unveiled at the end of episode 17. So, stay tuned for more updates.

"Empire" season 6 finale airs Tuesday, April 21 on FOX.